I Am Queer, Latine, Disabled & Finally Not Alone

Having a safe space to express your frustrations, your joy, and all the emotions in between with people that you truly believe care, is essential in healing. I thought I was alone in my pain, thinking no one else could possible understand or care. I was afraid of being vulnerable, opening myself up to them, and getting rejected — so, I dealt with it on my own. Spoiler alert: it didn’t work. As soon as I learned to believe that other people cared for me, everything changed. I decided to believe my chosen family when they said they loved me, after years of not doing so. I didn’t heal right away, and sometimes I still fall back to old habits, but now I know they really are interested in what I have to say, they don’t think I’m dramatic, they don’t entertain my intrusive thoughts and, more importantly, they believe me. I don’t have to prove anything. That’s what la collectiva should work toward.