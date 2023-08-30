ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Spoiler Alert: Quay’s Sunglasses BOGO Labor Day Sale Is Live

Mercedes Viera
Last Updated August 30, 2023, 8:47 PM
Sunscreen? Check. Hat? Check. Sunnies? With Quay's early Labor Day sale, double-check. While we might be saying bye-bye to summer, the sun definitely isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you're planning to spend the last official long weekend of the season at the beach, the pool, or at home scrolling through all the endless sales, sunglasses are never a miss. Quay — the Australian brand with some of the trendiest (and most top-rated) sunnies out there — is giving Refinery29 readers early access to its Labor Day sale. Starting today, buy one pair and get one free sitewide with the promo code QUAYR29 at checkout. This limited-time sale includes all of the brand's styles with only a few exceptions: Name Drop, Show Biz, Center Stage, Vice Versa, and Front Cover. Amidst all these stylish and chic sunnies though, it's hard to choose just two; that's why we've broken it down by style below with our top picks for each. You're welcome.
AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
DashDividers_1_500x100

Quay Aviator Sunglasses On Sale

High Key, $65

Shop This
Quay
High Key
$65.00
Quay
Quay
Big Time
$75.00
Quay
Quay
All In
$95.00
Quay
Quay
On The Fly
$65.00
Quay
The unisex style features an oversized lens and a thin frame that characterize classic Aviators. Quay's bestseller is the High Key, with more than 19K reviews and a 4.6 star rating, perfect for any face shape and size.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Quay Oversized Sunglasses On Sale

Ever After, $65

Shop This
Quay
Ever After
$65.00
Quay
Quay
After Hours
$65.00
Quay
Quay
Coffee Run
$95.00
Quay
Quay
Wide Awake
$65.00
Quay
Whether it's a classic square or a chic cat eye lens, there are a plethora of Quay oversized sunglasses to choose from — no matter what your specific style is.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Quay Cat Eye Sunglasses On Sale

Call The Shots, $65

Shop This
Quay
Call The Shots
$65.00
Quay
Quay
Bad Habit
$75.00
Quay
Quay
Narrow Down
$95.00
Quay
Quay
Come Thru
$75.00
Quay
From a stylish black to a modern cream color, Quay's cat eye sunglasses are as chic as you are — whether for a casual beach day or a fancy girls' night out.
DashDividers_1_500x100

Quay Polarized Sunglasses On Sale

Evasive, $85

Shop This
Quay
Evasive
$85.00
Quay
Quay
Yada Yada
$95.00
Quay
Quay
Vibe Check
$85.00
Quay
Quay
Icy
$95.00
Quay
Most of the sunglasses in the other categories can be bought with either standard or polarized lenses, and these are no exception. Also known as anti-glare sunglasses, polarized reduce light glare and eyestrain for an overall safer sunlight experience.
DashDividers_1_500x100
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
For more can't-miss shopping stories delivered straight to your inbox, sign up for our Most Wanted newsletter.

More from Shopping

R29 Original Series

AdvertisementADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT