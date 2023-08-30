Spoiler Alert: Quay’s Sunglasses BOGO Labor Day Sale Is Live

Sunscreen? Check. Hat? Check. Sunnies? With Quay's early Labor Day sale, double-check. While we might be saying bye-bye to summer, the sun definitely isn't going anywhere anytime soon. Whether you're planning to spend the last official long weekend of the season at the beach, the pool, or at home scrolling through all the endless sales, sunglasses are never a miss. Quay — the Australian brand with some of the trendiest (and most top-rated) sunnies out there — is giving Refinery29 readers early access to its Labor Day sale. Starting today, buy one pair and get one free sitewide with the promo code QUAYR29 at checkout. This limited-time sale includes all of the brand's styles with only a few exceptions: Name Drop, Show Biz, Center Stage, Vice Versa, and Front Cover. Amidst all these stylish and chic sunnies though, it's hard to choose just two; that's why we've broken it down by style below with our top picks for each. You're welcome.
Quay Aviator Sunglasses On Sale
The unisex style features an oversized lens and a thin frame that characterize classic Aviators. Quay's bestseller is the High Key, with more than 19K reviews and a 4.6 star rating, perfect for any face shape and size.
Quay Oversized Sunglasses On Sale
Whether it's a classic square or a chic cat eye lens, there are a plethora of Quay oversized sunglasses to choose from — no matter what your specific style is.
Quay Cat Eye Sunglasses On Sale
From a stylish black to a modern cream color, Quay's cat eye sunglasses are as chic as you are — whether for a casual beach day or a fancy girls' night out.
Quay Polarized Sunglasses On Sale
Most of the sunglasses in the other categories can be bought with either standard or polarized lenses, and these are no exception. Also known as anti-glare sunglasses, polarized reduce light glare and eyestrain for an overall safer sunlight experience.
