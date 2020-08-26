Real People Share How Their Food Habits Have Changed During Quarantine

Kathleen, 29



Has the amount of time you've devoted to cooking and/or baking changed?

Yes, it has fluctuated throughout quarantine, sometimes less, sometimes more. I have started cooking breakfast more as I am working from home.



Have you been spending more, less, or the same amount of money on food?

About the same, maybe a bit more?



Has the amount that you cook versus order out shifted?

Yes, it shifts depending on if I have been inspired or if have time to cook more. I have been trying to order from restaurants outside of my immediate neighborhood, which I hadn't done before quarantine.



Have you diversified how and where you shop for groceries?

No, I have been more limited in where I shop. I just go to the local grocery store within walking distance from my apartment.



Is there a food product that you have started to keep stocked in your kitchen?

Yes, I have gone through some phases of different snacks, such as rice cakes. Some new things I keep stocked now are oat milk for smoothies and loose popcorn to cook on the stove as a snack.



Is there a kitchen tool that you purchased that you now use regularly?

I didn't purchase a new kitchen tool, but our toaster died a few months into quarantine. I happened to find a toaster oven on the curb and was able to clean it up and bring it into our kitchen. We have also been using our electric kettle all of quarantine to make hot tea and iced tea.



Have you been eating at different times of the day?

Overall, my eating times haven't changed too much.



Have you changed what you regularly eat for certain meals?

Yes, I have started cooking more for breakfast, like oatmeal in the spring and smoothies in the summer. I also have been more limited in the ingredients I can get as I am only going to the local grocery store. I haven't been able to go to Trader Joe's or more specialty stores to get different ingredients. In addition, for most of quarantine, I was going to the grocery store once a week at most, so I had to get ingredients that would last, instead of buying more perishable ingredients the day of like I usually do.



Have your comfort snacks changed?

Yes, I have rediscovered popcorn and have learned to cook it on the stove. I have also been adding more flavors to it, such as cinnamon sugar, spices, or hot sauce.