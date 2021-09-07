A Eulogy For The Indulgent Beauty Rituals Of Quarantine

There would be a lot of these days for me in quarantine. Sometimes, it would go from light to dark outside while I applied and reapplied skin-care treatments, brushed my hair 300 times on each side, and steamed my face for so long, it stayed red for hours. It became something I could cling to, a controlled situation in which I knew what to expect, step by step, whereas the rest of my life felt like it was short circuiting. Like everyone (literally, everyone) else, after COVID forced us all into our homes in April 2020, a series of increasingly stressful events befell me. My job ended in what could only be described as an abrupt and public way. I went through a very painful breakup that sent me into a mental and spiritual tailspin about myself, my relationships, and the traumas I’d experienced. I was diagnosed with obsessive compulsive disorder as well as attention deficit disorder, which certainly provided some explanation for the thought loops and mental chaos, but the awareness didn’t exactly provide relief. And finally, right around Thanksgiving 2020, my grandfather died quickly and alone after being diagnosed with COVID. Enormous grief and fracture ran through my family, neither of which we could adequately address while not being able to travel and gather.