Forget everything you think you know about purple lipstick: This season's interpretation of the notoriously hard-to-wear color emphasizes flattering hues — for all skin tones and comfort levels.
"Purple is such a versatile color," explains makeup artist Anthony Tulve. "It can be barely there, or it can be bright, or it can be vampy. It's actually somewhat of a neutral." Tulve adds that fall's must-have shade is a trend firmly planted in wearability, because its resurgence is "beauty-based rather than trend-based." It's a surprising point of view, given how many women in our office have never even tried it on their own pouts.
Lest we let any of our colleagues get away with playing it safe, we rounded up a few staffers with a wide range of skin tones and asked Tulve to match them with their most flattering shade of purple. He also took into account their personal styles: While many of our subjects preferred a subtle feel, others were up for serious statements.
Click through to see 10 different ways to get into this season's hottest lip look, and let us know if you're ready to take it for a test-drive.