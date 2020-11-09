The Puff Sleeve Dress Is This Winter’s Response To The Nap Dress

With warm weather firmly behind us, this summer's most viral trend, The Nap Dress — a nightgown-like, flowy dress designed by Hill House Home — is being put to, well, bed until next season. (For those who refuse to let go of the style, the brand just released its holiday collection which includes a tartan version of the hit dress.) Here to replace the silhouette is the more cold-weather-appropriate puff sleeve dress.
A dress trend that was also popular in the summer, this season's poofy silhouettes feature longer sleeves and hemlines, and come in winter-approved colors, patterns, and materials. With the latter in mind, Ganni's leather shirt dress (pictured here) — a 2019 celeb- and influencer-favorite — continues to trend this winter. In October, fashion shopping platform Lyst released a report that showed the Danish brand's balloon sleeve dress landing at No. 7 on the Hottest Women's Product list. (No surprise, the AOC-approved Telfar shopping bag came at No.1.) Plus, with leather being a popular trend every winter, and loose silhouettes a go-to since the pandemic began, the style is only bound to grow in popularity. Especially now that it's available in all price points (Ganni's version rings in at around $700).
Ahead, 14 puff-sleeve dresses, with styles ranging from leather to plaid, that will replace your fashion nightgowns. That is, until warm weather returns.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.