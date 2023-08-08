Bratz-Approved Underwear Is Officially Here

If you prioritize stylish comfort — whether for sleeping in or lounging around — then, high-quality underwear and loungewear have never been more important. Allow us to introduce you to PSD, a brand that features premium, comfortable, and affordable underwear. PSD was started by two friends looking for designer-style boxers at a lower price, and today they sell a wide range of street-style-inspired duds that are too cute to be hidden away. Whether you're more of a Bratz-glam girly or a Barbiecore fanatic, PSD has a plethora of options for everyone. Keep on reading to see which styles we suggest you add to cart before it's too late.
Channel the girls with the passion for fashion with this Bratz-themed sports-bra-and-boy-shorts combo. Featuring the look of denim but the feel of comfortable microfiber, they're perfect for lounging around the house (and as underwear, of course)
Not a Bratz girly? No problem, this matching set from PSD goes to all the girls obsessed with the Barbiecore pink. Made from the incredibly soft Modal fabric, the sports bra and cheeky underwear are so comfortable you'll never want to take it off.
No more stealing your boyfriend's boxers, PSD has you covered with this 5" inseam boxer brief. Featuring a flexible 3.5cm microfiber and Modal fabric, these violet boxers are meant for your closet only.
For the bralette wearers and lined bra haters, PSD's bralette is made just for us. It features a scoop neckline, fully lined, and adjustable straps that'll feel like you're not wearing a bra at all — our favorite thing ever.
You know what they all say: there's no such thing as too many black leggings. So, why not add one more to your collection with PSD's full-length black leggings — with its wide microfiber waistband and tight-but-comfy fit?
