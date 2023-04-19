My fast arousal probably had to do with the fact that the bottle instructs you to rub the gel into your clit (and surrounding areas) for five minutes to help it start it do its thing, though. I mean, if I'm going to be rubbing myself for five minutes, I'm going to become aroused regardless of what I'm putting down there. I did understand the directive, however. Because it's really just an arousal gel, not a lubricant, you need that action to help get your juices flowing before any kind of penetration takes place.



Besides the incredible warming sensation, I found that the gel also extended the heights to which I could push my orgasm. The heated arousal created a slower and steadier build of pleasure, which plateaued just below the precipice of my orgasm. I can't tell you how many minutes I was mumbling, "I'm so close," but it was a while. For someone who has trouble orgasming on the regular, that might be a frustrating experience to be so close for so long (even though I don't usually have trouble orgasming, I was starting to get impatient myself), but when my orgasm finally hit, it was so worth it. The actual length of my orgasm was long. Like, lost-all-sense-of-time-and-space long. And my girlfriend agreed that her experience was the same. Though she plateaued for a shorter amount of time (again, this is why I included her! I knew my hormones were gonna skew my experience!), the orgasm she felt was more intense and longer than usual. Because of the heating aspect, though, it left us both a bit warmer and sweatier than usual, but that's definitely not enough to keep me away.



I will probably try it again, further away from my period, to really see how it stacks up, but I would definitely encourage someone who wants to experiment with different clitoral stimuli give this gel a whirl or two. I could see it being especially handy on a cold winter night (or during the dead of summer when your AC is blasting its little head off).