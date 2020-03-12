Every prom season, a flood of teens swarm local nail salons. No matter if their outfits are blue, green, gold, or sparkly, many ask for the same thing: a French manicure. But this spring, we're turning the traditional prom mani — a simple, white tip — on its head and giving it a fresh update.
If you're looking for trendy, but still minimalist, manicure inspiration — something that will get grandma's stamp of approval but you won't see on everyone else's fingernails — you'll find it in the slides ahead. From faded glitter tips to a bare nail with a teensy stripe of neon pink nail polish at the cuticle, scroll through to find the prom manicure that'll complete your artsy corsage shot.