At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself, and do you have a financial safety net?

I became 100% financially responsible for myself at the age of 24, when I graduated from college and moved away from my hometown. Since then, I haven't received any type of financial assistance. I currently have a financial safety net of $15,000 that is in an index fund and not touched. In the event that I deplete all of my savings and my financial safety net, I do know that I have family and a family business that could help me. On the other side of the coin, I currently help one of my parents financially.