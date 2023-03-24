8:30 p.m. — I get back from the gym and text with T. for a bit as we make some tentative dinner plans for tomorrow night. I take a long shower and wash my hair, then take the time to fully dry and style it with my Airwrap to keep it looking nice for the next few days. My hair used to take forever to dry and style because it's so thick and unruly, so the Airwrap has been a real lifesaver. Trying to avoid more exorbitant delivery fees, I scrounge around my fridge and settle on making a hefty salad from a bunch of stuff that's starting to be less than fresh. I make a mental note to do a big grocery order later and pour a glass of wine. After eating, I spend way too long on the couch, catching up on shows I missed (tonight it's 90 Day Fiancé and Love After Lockup). I do my skincare and brush my teeth, then transfer to my bed where I continue to feed into my insomnia and fall asleep after a few more hours of listening to old sitcoms play on my laptop.