Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
This week: a project manager who makes $118,000 per year and spends some of her money this week on grasshopper tacos.
Occupation: Project manager
Industry: Environmental consulting
Age: 34
Location: Boston, MA
Salary: $118,000, plus approximately $150,000 in rental income.
Assets: $45,000 in cash savings; $100,000 in HYSA; $20,000 for my car (which I bought with cash); $850,000 in equity for my house (which I bought with cash); $4,000,000 in rental property investments; $2,000,000 in land and mineral rights investments; $7,500,000 in business investments; $3,500,000 in various investment accounts.
Early in my career, I worked for a small venture fund. I started as an executive assistant with one of the main VCs but was later promoted to operational consultant. My job was basically to help investigate struggling investments and find ways to make them more sustainable — both financially and environmentally. I negotiated my contract to include fractional equity shares in the investments I worked with. Once the fund’s ROI reached a certain percentage, my shares increased proportionally. For example, if I started with a 1/4 fractional share at 1% ROI, my share doubled to 1/2 share at 2% ROI. It worked out well and almost all of the investments had successful exits (i.e. were purchased or IPO’d) so my shares cashed out. I do still retain equity in a couple of businesses from that time that I transferred into a larger fund.
I used that money to invest in a few small businesses — a green-tech company, a healthcare company, a sustainable fashion brand, an art house, and a social sustainability brand — all of which have done well, and I reinvest the profits right back into the businesses. I also invested in some real estate: I have a few rental properties that I rent at below market (for what the market rate should be; I still make a fine profit without bankrupting anyone) and have about 10,000 acres of land in the middle of nowhere that I bought so that no one could build on it (lol). I don’t make money from this, but I do have a long-term lease set up with blocks for cow and horse pastures, as well as a community farm, to help prevent developers from moving in and claiming it as abandoned. My investment portfolio also currently includes a $1,000,000 holding for an endowment fund for an arts-centered, needs-based scholarship. I’ve been trying to get this out of my hands for over a year, but some anti-DEI group threatened the organization I was working with so now it’s sitting in a separate account waiting for those anti-DEIers to get a new hobby.
Debt: $1,750
Paycheck Amount (2x/month): $3,200
Pronouns: She/they
Monthly Expenses
Monthly Housing Costs: I bought my house with cash, so no mortgage, but my homeowners insurance is around $200 a month.
Monthly Loan Payments: $250
All Other Monthly Expenses:
Cell Phone: $65 ($115 total, but company reimburses $50.)
Internet: $0 (fully covered by my company)
Disney/Hulu/ESPN: $0 (included in phone plan)
Netflix: $25 (my younger siblings mooch)
HBO: $3.99 (This was a promo rate that I’ll be cancelling next month.)
Peloton: $39
Gas/Electric: around $200/month (pricing is very seasonal here)
My Prescription: $6
Dog Prescriptions: $123 (every three months)
Chewy: $65 (dog food)
Mika & Sammy’s: $100 (dog treats; every two months)
Day One
6:30 a.m. — Alarm goes off. Immediate snooze.
7:15 a.m. — FINE. My alarm has gone off every nine minutes since 6:30 a.m. It’s Monday. Need I say more? Head to the bathroom for my morning routine — most days I just throw on some sunscreen, but I have an on-camera call today, so I add some mascara and blush, then braid my hair. I head downstairs for my daily Wellbutrin (taken for ADHD) and a homemade prebiotic juice (apple cider vinegar, ginger juice, lime juice, lemon juice, apple juice, pineapple juice, and sparkling water.) Then it’s time to log online for work where I spend some time putting together a presentation for a meeting this morning. I briefly step away to brush my teeth after I finish my juice.
11 a.m. — Meeting over and time for lunch! I eat early most days because I don’t eat breakfast. Today’s lunch is leftover Trader Joe’s orange chicken with fried rice. Yum. I take it back to my desk to eat. My team is ahead of schedule on our current project, so I spend some time reviewing the most recent updates. It’s in great shape! I make a few edits and leave a few notes, then send it off for a second senior QA to review.
4 p.m. — Done with work and time to pack: I’m heading to Santa Fe this week for SWAIA, the first US Indigenous Fashion Week. I should have packed yesterday but when I finally felt motivated my dog gave me cuddles. What’s a girl to do? I pack, unpack, then repack while making a list of what’s in my bag. The anxiety that I’ll forget something is real. While I’m packing, my partner, X., comes home and works out on the Peloton in my office.
6 p.m. — After a quick walk with X. and our dog, B., we decide to grill — steak and chicken. X. works from an office, so he’ll take leftovers all week for lunch. I throw together a quick side salad with lettuce, tomatoes, cucumbers, bell peppers, croutons, and yogurt-based Caesar dressing. X. watches TV and I read while we eat, then I get a message that pre-sale tickets are open for a Star Wars-themed burlesque show that’s running later this summer. I snag two tickets in the front. $190.46
8:45 p.m. — Time to get ready for bed. I use Peach & Lily products: Gel Cleanser, Good Acids Toner, Glass Skin Refining Serum, Pure Beam Luxe Oil, and Ultra-Plush Rich Cream. I have thick, butt-length hair and tonight I spend a few extra minutes brushing it with a Boards hairbrush with a few drops of Virtue hair oil. When I’m done, I braid it, wrap it up, brush my teeth, then head to bed where I read until I fall asleep.
Daily Total: $190.46
Day Two
6:30 a.m. — Lay in bed after my alarm goes off, pondering all of life’s big questions, like: Why do I set my alarm for 6:30 a.m. when I won’t get up until 7 a.m. and I only have to walk 20 feet to my office?
7:15 a.m. — No on-camera calls, so just sunscreen today. Head downstairs for my meds and today’s prebiotic juice, which is the same as yesterday but with cara cara orange juice instead of pineapple. Contemplate making a coffee, but I need to leave for the airport at like 2 a.m. and I want to try to sleep a bit beforehand, so I decide against it. I brush my teeth after I finish my juice.
11:30 a.m. — My younger sibling texts me that they’ve aced their final! I venmo them $50 to celebrate with as they wish. My parents share expenses for my younger siblings, but I like to treat them sometimes because I remember what it was like to be young and broke. Then I eat some leftover chicken and make a quick Caesar salad for lunch. PTO starts tomorrow and my brain has fully entered vacation mode. Since my team is ahead of schedule on our project, I don’t have anything but busy work left to do and I don’t wanna. Blurg. $50
1:30 p.m. — Catch up with a team member who just returned from a two-week vacation. The team covered her tasks, so there’s nothing for her to catch up with but I fill her in on the project status and then we discuss some tasks she can take on while I’m out.
4 p.m. — Out of office response on, computer off! I carefully pack my jewelry for the trip in individual boxes and then into my carry on. After, I jam out to Cowboy Carter while making turkey tacos for dinner. Once food is eaten and the kitchen is cleaned up, X. and I take B. for a walk, then X. turns on a show while I start downloading books on my Kindle for my flights.
6 p.m. — Text my dad to lock down dates for his visit at the end of the month. He’s changed the date on me four times already, but all within the same week (ugh). We finally settle on dates, so I text my younger sibling, who is also coming, to confirm. They’re in. Dad and his wife will stay at my house but my sibling will stay in a hotel down the street. They have a service dog that my dog doesn’t like, so I always set them up at a hotel. $826.92
7 p.m. — Do my nightly skincare routine early so that I can pack it all in my checked bag, which X. then carries downstairs and loads in the car for me. My dog sees the bag and gets curious, so I give him a zillion kisses and assure him that I’ll be back soon. I then brush my teeth and try my best to fall asleep since I need to be up at 2 a.m. to leave for my flight.
Daily Total: $876.92
Day Three
8 a.m. — Ugggghhhhhgggghhhh. I got up at 2 a.m. to leave for my 5 a.m. flight; mascara, sunscreen, and a zillion kisses for my dog then I was out the door! There were a ton of road closures on my way to the airport and it took me about 20 minutes longer than it should have to get there. Fortunately, I have first class tickets and pre-check, so I skipped all the long lines, but I forgot to grab my juice this morning, so I don’t have my water cup. Ugh. I grab an outrageously priced bottle of water then it’s time to board. I’m asleep before take off and wake up a few hours later to the flight attendant getting breakfast orders. I pre-ordered mine: vanilla yogurt with toasted oats and fresh fruit. I order a club soda and settle in with my Kindle for the rest of the flight. $5.13
10 a.m. — Land for a short layover in Dallas. I refill the water bottle I got in Boston, then grab a Topo Chico and a bagel before heading back to my gate. $13.46
11:30 a.m. — Land in Albuquerque. Head to the rental car pick up — this is a “treat yo’self” trip so I upgraded to a luxury vehicle. I enjoy a little New Mexico sunshine while I wait. $556.31
12 p.m. — My mom’s flight doesn’t land for another one and a half hours, so I head to a local coffee shop. I order an iced oat milk latte and an oatmeal cookie ($13.50 with tip) and settle in with my Kindle. I’m a couple of big sips in when I start having painful stomach cramps and need an emergency trip to the restroom. I haven’t had dairy in years, but quickly recognize what’s happened and realize they must have used dairy milk in my coffee. I’m terrified of being a Karen, but... I did basically just get poisoned. I take my drink back to the register and politely explain what happened. The girl at the register grabs a fresh straw to try my drink and her eyes go huge. I can’t taste the difference but I guess she can. She is super apologetic and offers a full refund plus a new coffee. I take the refund (which I drop back in their tip jar) but decline the coffee in favor of a lemonade and a couple of bottles of water. Then I head back to the airport to get my mom and we settle in for the drive to Santa Fe. $13.50
3 p.m. — We arrive at the hotel — which Mom paid for with points — change and head out to enjoy the Santa Fe weather while window shopping. We duck into a cute little wine bar and each order a white wine flight and share a charcuterie board. The charcuterie is lovely but they give us the tiniest little drops of each of the sauces (honey, fig jam, and mustard) which is not enough for the amount of meat and cheese. The bill comes out to about $40. Mom pays. My family isn’t aware of my net worth. My mom is also wealthy (not as wealthy as me) and likes to treat her kids. I try not to fight her on it because it makes her happy, but I try my best to balance it out and make sure she knows that while I’m thankful for the things she buys me, I’m not hanging out with her for free stuff.
7:30 p.m. — After a bit more exploring, we’re both beat from traveling and head back to the hotel for a quick drink and some French fries. Mom pays again.
8:30 p.m. — Head back to our room; same nighttime routine and brush my teeth, then fall asleep almost as soon as my head hits the pillow.
Daily Total: $588.40
Day Four
6:30 a.m. — Uggghhh time zones are so annoying. I woke up SO many times and kept forcing myself back to sleep. I can’t get myself back to sleep, so I chug what’s left of my water then quietly sneak to the bathroom for a shower. I use Briogeo banana-coconut shampoo and conditioner which I brought with me, then I spray it with some Redken heat protectant my stylist recommended. A couple years ago I invested in a Dyson blowdryer and it’s the best decision I’ve ever made for my hair — due to the length and thickness, it used to take me over an hour to dry my hair and I needed a ton of extra products. Now, it takes about 30 minutes to dry to my hair with a large round brush. My mom is still not awake, so I put on my sunscreen, mascara, and blush then settle down to read for a while. She wakes up around 9 a.m. to get ready for the day.
10:30 a.m. — We head to a popular local spot for breakfast. Mom gets coffee, grapefruit juice and some sort of chilaquiles that looks like... Breakfast enchiladas? Not sure, but it smells good. I get blue corn piñon pancakes with a side of turkey bacon. The pancakes are SO good, but it’s way too much food for me. I pay for breakfast and then we head across the street to a spa where I booked us in for massages with CDB oil. $57.41
12:30 p.m. — That was the best massage I’ve ever had. Geez. My mom is also raving about how good it was and is worried that it was too expensive so she wants to pay. I assure her that this is her Mother’s Day gift and I’m paying for it, then run to check out while she’s getting dressed. She’s annoyed with me for paying, so I let her buy me a ginger lemonade and assure her that she can pay for dinner. $692.58
1 p.m. — We head over to Canyon Road for some shopping. I buy a super cute visor ($26.87) and my mom buys a sweatshirt. We wander down the road looking in at all the stores and galleries until it’s time for our dinner reservation. $26.87
5:15 p.m. — We’re at Sazon, a James Beard award-winning restaurant in Santa Fe. Mom gets a glass of wine and I get a virgin spicy prickly pear margarita. We order. Appetizers are duck skin tacos and bone marrow. Mom has sopa de amor and sea bass with green mole. My starter and entrée are salad de la casa and duck with apricot mole. Dessert is dulce sinfonia. They end up not having the duck skin tacos, so we decide to be adventurous and try the grasshopper ones. They are delicious. I’m not a fan of the bone marrow: The flavor is nice but the texture is ick. We try each other’s food and decide that it’s all delicious. The dessert is an avocado ice cream with sweet beet sauce and something else that has a sweet earthy taste. It’s lovely and light, but not something we’d order again. As promised, mom pays. Then we walk back toward our hotel through the historic area while window shopping.
7:45 p.m. — We grab a glass of wine at the hotel bar before heading to bed. Mom pays again. Tomorrow starts fashion week activities for us, so we head up to bed early. Same skincare routine and an extra layer of moisturizer for the dry air.
Daily Total: $776.86
Day Five
6:30 a.m. — Awake again. I don’t want to wake up mom so I sneak to the bathroom to get ready, then head downstairs to take an early morning walk. I grab a yuzu lemonade from the same spot as yesterday. I pay with a $10 bill and leave the change in the tip jar. This lemonade is also delicious, very tangy, not super sweet. I walk around for a little while before heading back to the hotel. I chill by the pool for a little bit and look for a place to eat. $10
10:30 a.m. — We drive over to Canyon Road for breakfast at the Tea House. Mom orders a tea latte and silog with tofu. I order an oat milk latte, lavender lemonade and Japanese fried chicken with a biscuit and mushroom gravy. I’m still a little coffee shy, so I take a tentative sip of the latte then switch to the lemonade for now. The lemonade is a little sweet for my tastes so I ask for an extra lemon to squeeze in it. Perfect. The food is phenomenal and the coffee does not make me sick (yay!). I check Google Maps to see what shops are around us and am elated to find a favorite Indigenous-owned shop, 4Kinship, is across the street. Mom pays for breakfast, I pay for parking. $10
12 p.m. — We spend about an hour in 4Kinship looking at everything (and shopping). The owner tells us about a show that they’re putting on after the SWAIA shows on Saturday. I’m super excited to see the list of performers includes James Jones (aka @NotoriousCree), a TikTok-famous pow-wow dancer who I’ve always wanted to see perform live, so I grab us a couple of tickets ($100.50). I get a cap, a T-shirt, a wrap belt, and a medicine bag for myself, plus a rainbow beaded medallion for my younger sibling who is trans and non-binary ($731.09). The owner lets me know that the maker of the medallion is a Two-Spirit spoken-word artist who will be performing at the event, which makes me extra excited. Mom buys a T-shirt, hat, two matching bracelets (one for me) and some beautiful earrings. She spends about $1,500. While spending like this is not the norm for me, I feel comfortable spending this much knowing it’s going to support Indigenous artists and an Indigenous-owned shop. $831.59
1 p.m. — We head over to the Museum of Indian Arts and Culture for an “All About Indigenous Fashion” symposium. I purchased these tickets a while back and am REALLY excited, as some of my favorite designers are going to speak. Tantoo Cardinal is also speaking today and I’m totally gassed to be this close to such a legend. Patricia Michaels is also speaking and they tell us a hilarious story about how Patricia brought way too many dresses for Tantoo to try at Cannes and how the beautiful hand-painted gown she ended up wearing was so huge that after the event they found a clothes hanger stuck in the crinoline. During one of the breaks my mom makes a friend! She just moved to Texas from Alaska, so they exchange contact info and make plans to meet up when they’re both back in Texas.
6 p.m. — We didn’t make dinner plans so we head into the square and put our names on the list for a local spot. While we’re waiting a man comes up, gets way too close to me and starts hitting on me. I’m instantly on edge and psyching myself up to scare him away (this is why the answer is always bear). Thankfully, the couple sitting on the bench across from us notice and the man comes over, distracts the guy, and walks him away from us. They’re waiting for a table at the same restaurant, so they walk over there with us to make sure he doesn’t come back. I’m very thankful. Mom and I share queso, fajitas, and each order a glass of white wine — chardonnay for her, sauv blanc for me. Mom pays for our meal, but I cover the Good Samaritan couple’s dinner as a thank you. $100
8 p.m. — After dinner, we walk back to the hotel and head to the bar for another glass of wine each. The Mavs 6 p.m. game is on so we end up watching for a bit before we head upstairs. We put the game on in our room while we get ready for bed. The Mavs win and I fall asleep shortly after.
Daily Total: $951.59
Day Six
7 a.m. — Same deal — I don’t want to wake up Mom, so I quickly get ready, then head over to the same little spot to get another lemonade (ginger this time). $10
10 a.m. — Mom is up, so we head over to Pasqual’s Cafe for breakfast. There’s a bit of wait, but it’s worth it. Mom gets huevos Motuleños, which has eggs, sautéed bananas, feta, green peas, a corn tortilla, and Christmas sauce (red and green sauce), plus a coffee and a grapefruit juice. I get a Mexican mocha with almond milk, a lemonade, and a beef cheek and asadero quesadilla. Everything is delicious. I’m only able to finish half of my mocha due to how rich it is, but it’s SO good. Mom pays, then we go to check out some shops we haven’t been to yet.
1 p.m. — We happen upon a shop that has a Ginew pop-up in it. Ginew is a Native American-owned jeans brand. Cherokee artist Mean Right Hook Designs is selling some of her earrings, which are gorgeous. We chat with the artist for a bit, then I end up buying a a pair of earrings ($150) and a Ginew T-shirt for X. ($69.40). We wander back towards the hotel and stop in at another shop, where mom buys us each some earrings — beaded stars for me and hoops with fruit on them for herself, very Carmen Miranda. We stop once more for yuzu lemonade, a cookie, and a sparkling water for mom. I pay ($20). $239.40
2 p.m. — We head over to the event space and it is bursting with Natives here to support the event and each other. Being around community is a type of comfort I miss from my daily life, so I soak up as much as I can and spend time chatting with others while we shop. Speaking of shopping... Mom buys a hat for me and a purse from herself from Wabanoonkwe, some earrings from Tiffany Vanderhoop, more earrings from Copper Canoe Woman, some skincare from N8v Beauty, and a ring from Kenneth Johnson. I buy a couple of T-shirts from Kenneth Johnson, a beautiful dress from Jillian Waterman, a ring and some lip glosses from Frybread Cosmetics, and try out some of N8v Beauty’s skin care. Then we head over to the first show, where we have front-row seats. While we’re in line, Tantoo Cardinal walks past us, slightly bumps into me, then gives me a quick apology touch and heads off. I swoon. $244.85
4 p.m. — Wow. wow. Wow! The first show was amazing. We saw Peshawn Bread, Penny Singer, Qaulluq, and Carrie Wood. All of the fashion was fantastic, but Peshawn Bread’s presentation, which opened the show, was AMAZING. I’ll remember this forever. There’s a break between shows so we head to La Boca for tapas. We get steak with caramel sauce, patatas bravas, paella and wine. Everything is delicious and mom pays.
5:30 p.m. — We head back for the second show, which features Dehmin Cleland, Helen Oro, Vividus by Tierra Alysia, and Patricia Michaels. Dehmin Cleland opens the show with lingerie, which was not expected. I LOVE it, they feature a lot of different body types and there are lots of booties and boobies out. Mom is a little squeamish with nudity and I can feel her squirming next to me, but she’ll get over it. The rest of the show is equally amazing and Tantoo Cardinal closes the show walking for Patricia Michaels. Once again, I’m just a few feet from a legend and mildly swoon again.
7 p.m. — We head to the 4Kinship show and HOLY CATS. I don’t think I can even describe how great this show is. The fashion is amazing and there are a ton of amazing performances: a hoop dance by ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, a spoken word performance by Kellen Trenal (who made the medallion I got for my sibling), a song by Nanibaah, a song by Lucas with dancing by Ty Metteba, an amazing dance by Raven Bright and Sarain Fox, and then, finally, James Jones recreates a viral dance of his and then pulls out his light up hoops for a hoop dance. I’m certain that my jaw was on the floor and that I did not blink for the whole show. Before we leave I catch up with a few acquaintances, then Mom and I, once again, hit the hotel bar for a glass of wine. Tonight we also get queso and French fries to share. Mom pays.
9:30 p.m. — We leave tomorrow, so once we’re back in the room we both start packing as much as we can, then we get ready for bed and are both asleep pretty quickly. Today was amazing.
Daily Total: $494.25
Day Seven
6:30 a.m. — Up early again, get ready, head out for lemonade. I grab my mom a coffee from the hotel on the way back (it’s free and she likes it). We decide to grab a quick breakfast at the hotel today. Mom gets a fancy omelette from the omelette bar, some breakfast potatoes, and a coffee. I have an aversion to eggs and basically everything is egg, so I grab some grapefruit juice, a couple of pieces of bacon, a piece of toast, and some fruit from the buffet. I’ll grab some more food at the airport. Mom pays for breakfast then we hop in the car to head back to Albuquerque for our flights home. $10
11 a.m. — We drop the car off, make it to the airport, and briefly separate to check our bags. Then we head to the food court where I grab some Panda Express — a guilty pleasure I haven’t had in years, as we don’t have it where I live. I get a bowl with chow mein and orange chicken and grab mom a side of fried rice. I eat about half of it then realize I don’t really like it anymore. Sigh. I hit the restroom, fill up my trusty water bottle, then it’s time for to head to our respective gates, so we hug and split up. I board and settle in with my Kindle. $15.07
1:30 p.m. — The flight attendant comes around to get lunch orders. I did not remember having a meal for this flight, but cool. I get a rice bowl with veggies, red rice, mixed greens, and ranch dressing. It’s pretty good. I order a soda water then settle back in with my Kindle for the rest of the flight.
5 p.m. — We land in Chicago where I have a layover and I turn my phone back on to the annoying news that my flight has been delayed from 6:20 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. Urgh. Last year my mom and I went to Albuquerque for Gathering of Nations and my return flight was delayed over five hours, then cancelled after they started boarding us (massive side eye, American Airlines). Because of that experience, I took an extra day of PTO tomorrow just in case, and I’m glad I did because this delay means I won’t land until close to midnight. I’m not super hungry, but decide it’s best to eat before my flight otherwise I’ll be ravenous when I get home in the middle of the night. I get a turkey sandwich, which is not great so I only eat about half, then run to the newsstand for a Topo Chico, a dark chocolate bar, and some SmartPop white cheddar popcorn. We’re five minutes to boarding and there’s no airplane. We finally take off another 45 minutes behind schedule. $22.75
12 a.m. — We land just after midnight. I’m exhausted and my brain is very confused from the time zone changes. I get my luggage and head to the car, then get home around 1 a.m., get soooo many puppy kisses, wash my face and fall asleep immediately.
Daily Total: $47.82
The Breakdown
