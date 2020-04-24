12 p.m. — I FaceTime my brother for a while. We are polar opposites, but he is one of my best friends. I give my mom a call afterward to check in on how she and my dad are doing. He is a small business owner who will be financially impacted by the current situation and my mom was in the middle of a job search after resigning from her previous job at the beginning of winter. She assures me they have enough tucked away and don't need any financial help from me right now. My parents are very comfortably middle class and I grew up with financial security and privilege. I don't give my parents any money even though I am currently living with them because it is not expected, they would never accept it, and there is an understanding that I will take care of them when they are older. I fully expect my parents to live with me one day when they no longer want to or can safely live independently, and I factor this into my financial planning.