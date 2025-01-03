Housing costs: $790 for a small one-bedroom in a very touristy area. It is a small, old, quirky spot but it has served me well for my first year here. I’ll be moving next month and my rent will be cut in half.

Utilities: Water is included in my rent and I pay for gas every few months — that is usually $35.

Gym: I pay anywhere from $80-$100 for gym classes and memberships but I’m not loyal to a single place, so it fluctuates.

Internet: $23

HYSA & 401(k): $500 and $850 respectively. I separate my deposits into two accounts — for one I deposit $500 a month (for cash access here in CDMX). The rest goes in my regular checking account.



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

My parents were very supportive, since they were teachers, but college was always my own goal from a young age. My older sister did not attend school and they were equally encouraging towards her. I went on to earn my undergraduate degree in English and education to follow in their teacher footsteps and recently paid outright for my master’s in organizational leadership as I started a career transition.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

We did not talk about finances but I knew we were not well-off for most of my childhood. Before my dad started teaching, he worked several jobs at a time, and we always had everything we needed and nearly everything we wanted. I don’t know how my parents did it — I’m sure it required significant sacrifice — but they always let me use money how I wanted. Still, because I was aware of the tight budgets, I saved almost every dollar I was given throughout childhood.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

I was a competitive athlete growing up so I didn’t have a job until I left for university where I had a work/study job tutoring in an elementary school. This was my first exposure to teaching in some capacity and I loved it so much I stayed in that job throughout college. Unlike my classmates though, this job was for survival. I did not get money from home and was surrounded by pretty affluent classmates so I watched my money like a hawk.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes — especially when I noticed we were receiving donations from our church or community. This was not my entire childhood but we definitely had more difficult seasons.



Do you worry about money now?

For sure. I live below my means but I was a teacher for more than a decade, under-earning compared to my peers and living abroad, so I did not feel the pressure in the same way. Spending a few years back in the States deepened a scarcity mindset that I’m trying to come out of now that I have a bit more stability. But still, I worry about getting older, unexpected expenses, and my parents’ security too.