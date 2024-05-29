9 a.m. — I stay in the hospital all day and the timing of everything is quite a blur. Baby and I both have nurse check-ins every three hours all day, which makes it very difficult to get any sleep. My OB pays me a visit and says I’m doing just fine, and the hospital’s baby doctor checks in on us, as did a lactation consultant. We order our “gourmet” meal from the hospital for lunch, which is steak, potatoes, and green beans that taste like they’re from a can. This is the most edible food we’re served our entire stay. It amazes me that hospital food is so bad. How are people expected to adequately recover when the food is almost inedible and frankly unhealthy? By the end of the day, T. and I are both anxious to be discharged the next day. We have already met our health insurance deductible for the year, so we just have to pay the hospital copay, which is $250 per day and will be paid for out of our FSA account.