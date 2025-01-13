Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Yes, and my parents expected that I would at minimum get a bachelor’s degree. We immigrated to the States from central/eastern Europe when I was 4. My mom has a B.S. and Master’s degree from our home country while my dad went to trade school. I paid for college largely through student loans but also work-study and some other grants and scholarships. In addition to my work-study, I babysat throughout college. My parents paid my living expenses my freshman and sophomore years of college and helped where they could. Between the six years of undergrad and grad school (I went to the same state school for both), I graduated with $65,000 in student loans, which I paid off within five years of graduating (i.e. back in 2017). I worked very hard to live frugally for those five years and get rid of my debt as quickly as possible.