Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

Absolutely, pursuing higher education has been ingrained in me for as long as I can remember. My parents emigrated to the US when they were in high school and worked hard to obtain degrees, so their logic was if they could do it, their kids could do it better. I went to a public university and received a generous financial aid package. My parents helped with room and board for my first two years and I worked a work-study job to cover the other two years. I also took out a small loan to help cover expenses.