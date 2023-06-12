4:36 p.m. — With so many meetings this week, I can start to feel myself burning out from having to listen actively most of the day. I step away from my desk to unwind a bit and watch TikTok while keeping an eye on my notifications to see if anyone needs me.



5:15 p.m. — Q. gets home from running some errands and we cook vegan bolognese and make a salad with spring mix and artichoke hearts. He was laid off a couple of months ago from his work-from-home job and has started three jobs in different bars recently so we are now on different schedules. It's an interesting adjustment, not overall bad, but I've been feeling like I'm doing more than my fair share of the housework and that we haven't been spending enough quality time with each other. We start discussing rearranging some housework and agree to continue the discussion after we are both more settled into the new schedule.



7:15 p.m. — I still want more chocolate than the Snickers from earlier so I embark on a long walk to the supermarket to restock us on chocolate. I completely forgot it was still calling for rain so I end up getting soaked. Since I'm already wet I stop into the garden center and buy two delphiniums. $7.57



7:25 p.m. — I head into the grocery store and buy salmon, Q-tips, compost bags, two giant dark chocolate and almond bars, two other flavored dark chocolate bars and a package of chocolate peanut butter cups for Q. ($34.10). We will be stocked for chocolate for a long time! $34.10



8:30 p.m. — After trudging back home in the rain, I do a Nike Training Club core workout since my back muscles feel like noodles and my posture has been horrible. It feels good to move around. Then I put on more of The Great and snack on a row of chocolate and cuddle a cat.



Daily Total: $43.08