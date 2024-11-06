Welcome to Money Diaries where we are tackling the ever-present taboo that is money. We’re asking real people how they spend their hard-earned money during a seven-day period — and we’re tracking every last dollar.
Today: a product manager who makes $120,000 per year and who spends some of her money this week on a Tangled costume set.
If you’d like to submit your own Money Diary, you can do so via our online form. We pay $150 for each published diary. Apologies but we’re not able to reply to every email.
Occupation: Product manager
Industry: Climate tech
Age: 29
Location: New York
Salary: $120,000
Assets: Checking account: $20,350; savings account: $30,800; Roth IRA: $55,630; personal investment: $37,580; 401(k): $110,305; HSA: $3,500. No physical assets — I’m currently shopping for my first car, hence the bigger amount in my checking account (I usually keep it around $2,000).
Debt: $15,739.68 ($1,923.54 at 6.29%; $13,816.14 at 5.03%) in student loans.
Paycheck amount (2x/month): $2,734.83
Pronouns: She/her
Monthly Expenses
Housing costs: $1,850 with two roommates.
Loan payments: $511
Utilities: Usually $100 (wi-fi, gas/electric).
ClassPass: $84.23
Gym: $90.63
Nuuly: $98
iCloud storage: $2.99
Netflix: $16.52
Spotify family plan: $19.99 that becomes $11.99 (siblings pay me $4 each; I pay for my parents).
Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?
While neither of my parents attended college or higher education, their siblings all did. Higher education was expected of us. For undergrad, I did work-study for the first two years of school. I also had loans of about $15,000 that I paid off within the first two years post-undergraduate. I took out $25,000 to attend graduate school (finishing in December 2023), which I’m currently paying off.
Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?
Conversations were about how my parents’ siblings were all much more successful than them, and that education was important. They are super risk-averse with spending… My parents advise me to not have too much in investments and that is what retirement accounts are for. They think I should only have money as cash or in retirement accounts. They don’t like how I use robo-financial accounts like Wealthfront and Robinhood.
What was your first job and why did you get it?
My first job in high school was as a hostess at a local restaurant. I think I made around $8 an hour but got to pocket any tips. Typically I got to bring home food every shift, too. I got it to have extra pocket money for hanging out with friends. I grew up in the suburbs so our main hangout was at the mall.
Did you worry about money growing up?
Yes.
Do you worry about money now?
Yes, especially being single. Most of my friends have been partnered for at least the last four years and have been able to split major expenses such as property, cars, and trips. I would like to live by myself soon but in NYC I can’t seem to find good options that are less than a 30-minute commute from a minimum of two friends, with windows and ideally with laundry on site and a dishwasher, no garden-level or basement units, for less than $3,000.
At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?
I’ve been financially responsible for myself since I started college. In terms of financial safety, I could live at my parents’ house rent-free if I needed to; I don’t have my own room, technically — they downsized during the pandemic — but I could use the spare storage/office/closet room. When I stay at my parents’ house, my mom does expect me to pay for all the groceries/eating out as a form of rent.
Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.
No.
Day One: Saturday
7 a.m. — Today is Saturday! I always wake up early no matter how late I go to sleep. Make coffee with Trader Joe’s brown sugar creamer, and scramble eggs on sourdough toast, lots of hot sauce. I’m rewatching Elementary — I can’t believe Jonny Lee Miller isn’t way more famous. Also simultaneously scrolling on Listings Project and several Facebook groups for new housing, looking for a fall move-in. I take public transit to Lower East Side so I can check out a luxury apartment building I saw posted on a Facebook group. The current tenant is looking for a roommate in a two-bed/two-bath apartment. It would cost $3,200 a month. I FaceTimed her earlier in the week and the building has a nice gym and coworking spaces. Also would be so nice to have my own bathroom for once! While ideal, it’s definitely out of budget. $2.90
11:30 a.m. — Going to meet up with a coworker who recently moved to NYC. Stop by La Cabra first to get a latte ($7.53). Am so tempted to get two pastries but decide to wait. Friend is running late so I walk towards Tompkins Square Park. It’s sweltering so I pop into a tea shop and get a cold-brewed tropical punch tea ($9.99). Coworker arrives at tea shop! We walk to the park and there’s live music playing so we grab a spot to sit. After listening, we go to Kopitiam, a Malaysian street food mart. So many options to choose from… I end up getting a bag of Malaysian milk tea (served in an IV bag-like pouch) and something wrapped in banana leaves ($15.24). After eating, we go our separate ways and I check out the bookstore downstairs from the restaurant. It’s a really cool vibe — records, obscure books and anthologies. $32.76
4 p.m. — Have an awkward amount of time to kill (I’m seeing friends for dinner not too far from the bookstore) so I stroll around the East Village. Pop in all the little shops — a photography shop, some thrift shops, Pickle Brothers. I end up getting three jars of pickles — okra, brussels sprouts, and pineapples ($23.75). (In retrospect, it was fun to try the pickles but I’m not really eating them at home… Probably should’ve been more intentional about the purchases. Will probably see if my dad wants them.) Stop by the bar at the Standard Hotel in EV. I intend to just get a cocktail but the appetizers with veg sound good and I haven’t really had enough fiber/produce today. The bartender is super nice and we chat for a bit ($45.23). $68.98
6:30 p.m. — Take the Metro towards the West Village. Dinner is at Carlina with some friends I haven’t seen in a while since everybody has been traveling around for vacations or weddings this summer. $2.90
7 p.m. — Dinner is really good. We split a couple of appetizers and pasta dishes. The bill comes to $210.05; my portion is $62. $62
9 p.m. — After dinner we head to Comedy Cellar. Haven’t seen standup in a while. It is many middle-aged performers (only one female); I really enjoy the cynical commentary. There is a two-drink minimum. I also get a hummus/veg platter to snack on because I’m afraid I’ll get too tipsy with the drinks. The food is way better than I expected! After the show, my friend wants to check out Cafe Wha. It’s my friend’s favorite place of all time but there would be a wait for the next show, plus there’s a drink minimum and I don’t feel like spending even more money on drinks and food today. We debate what other bar to head to. The block that Comedy Cellar is on is full of mostly young people and we’re slightly afraid about only running into new grads, but we pop into Off the Wagon. I don’t get another drink and after hanging out a bit longer, my situationship texts asking if I’m still out and want to meet up. $65.35
11 p.m. — Situationship is at a bar with some of his friends. I Uber over and we end the night at his. $23.90
Daily Total: $258.79
Day Two: Sunday
8 a.m. — After waking up, we hang out and laze around, then go get bagel sandwiches. SECs are the best ($9.80). I also need to get a latte from the café I like (it’s a problem, I know) ($6.53). We walk to Central Park. $16.33
12 p.m. — Head to my friend’s place. $2.90
12:30 p.m. — We get tickets to Austin City Limits! We’re all SUPER excited about the lineup. I haven’t been to an outdoor music concert since summer 2019. Also I’ve never been to a multi-day festival before — slightly terrified about how crowded and hot it might get. I use credit card points to get my flights (I got the United card recently). $357
1:30 p.m. — A few months ago I went to REI with a friend but when I was purchasing (rain pants, lol) and tried using my friend’s phone number, the cashier told me I couldn’t do that so I had to sign up for my own membership. The $30 membership fee was “offset” by a $30 gift card so I go to the REI in Soho to spend that gift card. I get an AeroPress since I have more upcoming travels and really need to spend less money on latte purchases. $10.71
2 p.m. — My friend wants to check out Hi-Collar for lunch. The interior design is super beautiful and serene. We both get fancy pour-overs and omurice. We split the bill. $36.16
4 p.m. — Head home. Veg a bit and watch an episode of Industry. Head to gym and go on the treadmill for an hour while watching some HGTV shows, then do 10 minutes of weights. For a while I tried to follow the Pamela Reif videos but I feel too awkward in an open gym to do core exercises. I use the sauna for 15 minutes, shower and head home. $2.90
7 p.m. — Drink an Orgain fudge protein shake just because it actually tastes like Nesquik (I have the vanilla Orgain protein powder, which I never use because I can’t seem to mask the taste of the powder in any way). Snack on three bags of PopCorners (oops) which I bought previously from Costco and eat an apple. Have Elementary playing while I try to do some life admin, including buying a wedding present from my friend’s registry. I email my eye doctor to get some contact lenses (allowance covered by insurance) and set up a dentist appointment for cleaning. Can’t stop watching Elementary! Floss, brush teeth, minimal skincare — TJ’s rosewater toner, Akar eye serum, Fresh lotus youth night cream, chapstick. Watch TikToks in bed until I fall asleep. $153.06
Daily Total: $579.06
Day Three: Monday
6:30 a.m. — Monday! Agh, I dread work. Make coffee and eggs, and toast sourdough with Swiss cheese. I watch more Elementary.
9 a.m. — Sign in online. Mondays are the chillest work day — only three meetings today. One of them has been getting canceled last minute consistently. Can’t wait for a lunch break. Make more coffee with TJ’s creamer and oat milk. Heat up leftover garlic butter pasta from a week ago. Stir in some frozen kale and mushrooms.
2 p.m. — Notice my Nuuly order arrived. So fun to try on everything! Unfortunately the two dresses I got for an upcoming wedding are super mid... Might have to try Rent the Runway? I don’t want to buy a dress. I text my friends to see if anyone has one I can borrow. I really like the fall jackets I rented from Nuuly, though — I think their casual clothes selection is way better than their formal selection.
6 p.m. — Go to gym. Feeling lazy and decide to just walk on the treadmill. Try to do it on an incline at least, switching between 3.5 and 8.5 for about 45 minutes. Stretch for five minutes, then leave to shower.
8 p.m. — It’s my cousin’s daughter’s birthday this weekend. They kept asking me to visit California (where they live) but I didn’t feel like spending more money/time traveling to CA because I was there six weeks ago and am going back in a month. My cousin’s daughter is turning three and apparently likes twirling around in Disney princess dresses. I order her a Tangled Rapunzel costume. Respond to work messages — most of my team is based on the West Coast so it’s still work hours there. Make oolong tea and add oat milk. $29.99
9 p.m. — It’s my 30th birthday next month and I really need to plan something. Scroll Airbnbs globally — so many cool places! I would love to be somewhere warm and do a beach birthday. Very torn because I also want to do something where I can gather as many friends as possible. Unfortunately I don’t have a good common space option to host right now. Maybe a picnic would be easiest. I somehow spend three hours scrolling, looking at every possible trip/Airbnb/local experience to consider for a birthday celebration. Don’t end up finalizing a real idea though. I start making a save the date; I draw something and will text out a photo tomorrow. Go on TikTok and watch fall outfit inspos… I really want a big suede bag or the Coach Empire bag in merlot. Realistically I know I always opt for a canvas tote but I really appreciate nice purses. Go down BTSTok — my favorites are out of the army! Probably fall asleep around 1 a.m.
Daily Total: $29.99
Day Four: Tuesday
6:30 a.m. — Today won’t be too different from yesterday — most of the day will be working. I try my AeroPress! I don’t think I grind the beans to the proper fineness because the water goes straight through.
1 p.m. — Heat up frozen Trader Joe’s kimbap. Another attempt with the AeroPress... I don’t really get how it’s different from a French press? I seem to only be able to make coffee and not an espresso.
6:30 p.m. — Get ready for Pilates (I signed up via ClassPass). I have a ClassPass subscription for reformer Pilates courses and usually a wellness treatment like a mani-pedi or massage. I walk over. I’m too out of shape and can’t do many of the moves.
7:30 p.m. — Decide to eat instead of showering. Girl Dinner night, haha. I have a couple of bites of the pickles I got, then make some veggie soup. I throw in all the frozen and fresh veggies I have (onion, carrots, mushrooms, kale, spinach, garlic) then add a block of tofu and a bunch of spices. I also have two bags of PopCorners.
9 p.m. — Shower using a new sugar body wash my friend gifted from her recent island trip. Smells heavenly! I make a note to spend more on scented products. More TikTok scrolling and I get influenced: I see a girl showcase the new Tarte Honeysuckle color palette. It looks similar to the iconic Clinique Black Honey color. I go on the site and get the Honeysuckle Holiday Maracuja Juicy collector’s set — there’s an eyeshadow palette, blush, a lip gloss and a liner (I’ve never used lip liner before). I could save 20% if I add another item so I get a Maracuja tinted moisturizer, too. So much screen time... I make myself read two chapters of The Three-Body Problem before bed. I really need to work on my “30 minutes of no blue light right before bed” goal. I’ve tried to read The Three-Body Problem twice before but I keep getting stuck in the middle. $49.47
Daily Total: $49.47
Day Five: Wednesday
6 a.m. — Wake up around 6 a.m. and veg, watching two episodes of Emily in Paris. Am texting a friend who’s also typically up early. He wants to help me plan something big for my birthday. Some ideas include going to Barcelona and Ibiza for a week and doing a national park road trip in Utah. I still don’t have a closer idea on what to do! Make another coffee via AeroPress — still have not mastered the proportions. I make a second cup, unclear if I've now drunk the equivalent of four espressos. The oat milk helps. For food, I heat up a frozen TJ’s green chile tamale.
9 a.m. — Work, work, work. I have a happy hour later with some coworkers — it’ll be nice to see people in person, working from home is tough! I snack on some granola and yogurt around 11 a.m.
1 p.m. — I DoorDash some Thai food (tofu drunken noodles). I choose the pickup option to save a bit of money, plus it’ll be nice to go for a walk. $17.89
5 p.m. — Start getting ready to head out to meet up with coworkers. We meet at a brewery at 6 p.m. Unfortunately we can’t expense anything because we’re all under different verticals in the company. We became friends because of location and don’t have much overlap at work (we technically work at different companies within the umbrella). The brewery has a huge outdoor space. I end up getting three drinks, two tacos, and chips and salsa. $61.36
9 p.m. — We talk about going to a concert in a small Brooklyn venue in November. I get two tickets in case. $69.32
10 p.m. — Uber home. Once I get home, I do an everything shower. First I do a DHC oil facial cleanser with a silicone face scrubber, then I hop into the shower and use the OUAI detox shampoo with the scalp massager brush. Then I put in a Fino hair mask, shave everything, and double cleanse with a foaming CeraVe face wash. I actually lotion more than just my limbs using a basic Aveeno moisturizer. Pass out shortly afterwards. $19.95
Daily Total: $168.52
Day Six: Thursday
6 a.m. — Wake up feeling gross so I go for a walk. After walking 30 minutes, I go to a cafe and get a fall-flavored latte and avocado toast. $19.51
9 a.m. — Workkkk. Have 12 meetings today?! Most are quick check-in syncs.
12 p.m. — Make my own version of TruFru and drop frozen pineapple chunks into a tub of Chobani Greek yogurt. My aunt and uncle are visiting NYC soon and they keep texting me, asking me to plan their weekend. I ask for parameters but they don’t send any — and when I send suggestions, they aren’t super into them. However, it does seem like they’re into the idea of seeing Hadestown. My aunt texts to let me know that she booked tickets. Still haven’t figured out where they are eating though... I’m sending them the places I’ve been wanting to eat at. Hopefully I can join them for a meal at least. I eat leftovers for lunch.
6 p.m. — Go to the store to pick up oat milk (this place only has the Silk oat milk). Also pick up a bag of sliced Swiss cheese. $7.18
6:30 p.m. — Meeting friends for dinner soon. Do a 15-minute Pamela Reif YouTube workout — 15 minutes seems absurdly short but better than nothing? Do a speedy shower and then head to the subway. $2.90
7:45 p.m. — I stop at Yu & Me Books. The cover of I Want to Die but I Want to Eat Tteokbokki catches my eye. I am very intrigued by the content — which covers the author’s therapy sessions — and make a note to read reviews about it. I get a book by Ling Ma. $18.51
8 p.m. — Arrive at Dim Sum Palace! My friends and I used to do this regularly on Sundays during the colder months but haven’t done it in months so we decided to get it for dinner, which I know is an atypical time to eat dim sum. My favorites are the chive and shrimp steamed dumplings. We order too much — we get at least eight types of savory dumplings. $37
10:30 p.m. — Barhop a bit. I really want to go to Double Chicken Please. It’s very hard to get a reservation and there’s always at least an hour wait. We end up going to a dive bar and get a couple of drinks. $22.86
11:30 p.m. — Uber to situationship. $23.67
Daily Total: $131.63
Day Seven: Friday
6 a.m. — Situationship has to get to work; I sleep in until 7:30 a.m. He has bagels and cream cheese so I grab half of one. The weather is super nice so I walk around Central Park for a bit before heading home. $2.90
8:30 a.m. — Grab an orange juice from the bodega. $3.72
9 a.m. — Workkkkk. Luckily Fridays are way more chill. My manager took today off so there’s less pressure.
1 p.m. — Online shopping for more wedding guest dress options... Three of my friends have offered to lend me dresses to try on but all our body shapes and personal styles are pretty different so I feel like I need a backup for these backups. I order one that’s not too expensive from Nordstrom Rack (good refund policy!) but unfortunately shipping is $9.99. I snack on guacamole, PopCorners and green grapes, and also make two hard-boiled eggs. $59.92
4:30 p.m. — Go on a 30-minute walk to get froyo (I add two toppings). $9.04
5 p.m. — Friend asks if I want to check out a new wine bar! I walk over to her apartment and then we walk 40 minutes to the bar. I actually don’t have the name of it but it’s super cute. Most of the wine selection is Italian — we get recommended a really nice, dry, sparkling red wine. We also split an entree. $35.92
8 p.m. — Head to my friend’s place to watch a movie (we split an Uber). We start to watch Immaculate but give up and switch to Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets. We snack on cheese puffs and some malted chocolate balls. After watching a bit, we decide we should go out because it’s Friday! $6.85
9:30 p.m. — We go to a cocktail bar nearby that’s supposed to attract a late-20s and mid-30s crowd (according to some random girl on IG). There’s a line so we put our names down and go to another, less crowded bar nearby. We each get a shot ($18.94) and hang out and chat a bit, then head back to the initial bar — apparently there’s only one party in front of us! We start chatting with the bouncer and then time passes fast and we head inside. I just get one cocktail — it’s so expensive! ($30.63). We chat with the group of men next to us but they’re just in town on business. Debate whether to go out dancing but eventually I decide to leave instead. $49.57
1 a.m. — Head home in Uber. Situationship is going to meet me at mine :) $25.70
Daily Total: $193.62
Money Diaries are meant to reflect an individual’s experience and do not necessarily reflect Refinery29’s point of view. Refinery29 in no way encourages illegal activity or harmful behavior.
The first step to getting your financial life in order is tracking what you spend — to try on your own, check out our guide to managing your money every day. For more Money Diaries, click here.
Do you have a Money Diary you’d like to share? Submit it with us here.
Have questions about how to submit or our publishing process? Read our Money Diaries FAQ doc here or email us here.
