Housing costs: $1,850 with two roommates.

Loan payments: $511

Utilities: Usually $100 (wi-fi, gas/electric).

ClassPass: $84.23

Gym: $90.63

Nuuly: $98

iCloud storage: $2.99

Netflix: $16.52

Spotify family plan: $19.99 that becomes $11.99 (siblings pay me $4 each; I pay for my parents).



Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

While neither of my parents attended college or higher education, their siblings all did. Higher education was expected of us. For undergrad, I did work-study for the first two years of school. I also had loans of about $15,000 that I paid off within the first two years post-undergraduate. I took out $25,000 to attend graduate school (finishing in December 2023), which I’m currently paying off.



Growing up, what kind of conversations did you have about money? Did your parent(s)/guardian(s) educate you about finances?

Conversations were about how my parents’ siblings were all much more successful than them, and that education was important. They are super risk-averse with spending… My parents advise me to not have too much in investments and that is what retirement accounts are for. They think I should only have money as cash or in retirement accounts. They don’t like how I use robo-financial accounts like Wealthfront and Robinhood.



What was your first job and why did you get it?

My first job in high school was as a hostess at a local restaurant. I think I made around $8 an hour but got to pocket any tips. Typically I got to bring home food every shift, too. I got it to have extra pocket money for hanging out with friends. I grew up in the suburbs so our main hangout was at the mall.



Did you worry about money growing up?

Yes.



Do you worry about money now?

Yes, especially being single. Most of my friends have been partnered for at least the last four years and have been able to split major expenses such as property, cars, and trips. I would like to live by myself soon but in NYC I can’t seem to find good options that are less than a 30-minute commute from a minimum of two friends, with windows and ideally with laundry on site and a dishwasher, no garden-level or basement units, for less than $3,000.



At what age did you become financially responsible for yourself and do you have a financial safety net?

I’ve been financially responsible for myself since I started college. In terms of financial safety, I could live at my parents’ house rent-free if I needed to; I don’t have my own room, technically — they downsized during the pandemic — but I could use the spare storage/office/closet room. When I stay at my parents’ house, my mom does expect me to pay for all the groceries/eating out as a form of rent.



Do you or have you ever received passive or inherited income? If yes, please explain.

No.