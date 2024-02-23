10:30 a.m. — My ankle starts to ache so I take the train back from the bagel shop. $2.65



12 p.m. — I spend my day off running a ton of errands, starting with a sugaring appointment. For first-time clients, it’s only $21 (what a steal), however, I will not be back as I don’t think sugaring is my jam. Not only was it more painful than waxing but it took longer. $24.20



1 p.m. — I stop by a local thrift store in search of some warm sweaters for the rest of winter (minus this beautifully sunny day). I find three sweaters and a belt for less than $20. $19.68



2:30 p.m. — Last stop of the day is at Walmart for some groceries. I buy Greek yogurt, low-fat cottage cheese, cooking spray, pasta, tuna packs, and a sparkling ICE beverage for funsies. I’ll go to Trader Joe’s for the rest of my shopping. I snack on some yogurt with cereal on the way home. $21.20



8:30 p.m. — After making a quick chicken wrap, I hop on the metro ($2) to go to a pole dancing class with some friends ($27). It’s a beginner class so the instructor goes through the basic movements. We have a great time trying to figure out how to twirl ourselves around the pole and I’ll definitely try another class in the future. $29



9 p.m. — We end the night at one of our favorite Thai spots. I split a shrimp curry bowl with a friend ($13.65). I take the train home and can’t wait to rest ($2). $15.65



Daily Total: $119.53