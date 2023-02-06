I’m 28, Make $100k A Year, & Spent $855 On My Wellness Routine This Week

7 a.m. — I wake up a bit earlier than usual because I have a bunch to get done this morning. My boyfriend, some friends, and I are leaving for a ski trip this evening and we’ve got lots to pack and prep before we embark. I’m also tackling a couple of freelance production projects in addition to my full-time job, so I need to focus on those briefly before I get back to my day job. I make a cup of coffee and pull together a quick bowl of yogurt, berries, and peanut butter before sitting down at my desk. After about two hours of work, I have a 30-minute window to get dressed for the day and take inventory of my ski clothes. This is my first time skiing since last winter, so I want to make sure my gloves, pants, helmet, goggles, and jacket are all where I remember stowing them away. I squeeze the gear and some cozy clothes into a duffel along with my toothbrush and a deck of cards. Any other packing will have to happen this afternoon. ($9.20)