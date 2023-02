I’m 28, Make $100k A Year, & Spent $855 On My Wellness Routine This Week

6 p.m. — Four of us pack into my boyfriend’s car, Vermont bound, and we arrive at our rental home fairly late — but we all decided it’d be worth it to wake up close to the mountain and ski first thing in the morning, rather than waiting to drive up. My boyfriend gifted me a seasonal ski pass for my birthday this past fall, so we’ve made a pact to go skiing a bunch this year to maximize the pass’ value. I grew up going skiing with my cousins maybe once a winter, if that, so my skills aren’t awesome. My boyfriend grew up pretty far South so he’s not a life-long skier either, but as a kid, he skateboarded, surfed, and rollerbladed, all of which seem to make him a natural on the slopes. For the last couple of winters, we’ve taken a handful of weekend ski trips, either just the two of us or with groups of friends. As we creep closer to Vermont, someone in the car spots the golden arches, and we pull into a McDonald’s drive-thru. This is a recently appointed ski trip tradition. McDonald’s isn’t the easiest menu to order from for a pescatarian, but a French fry-milkshake combo on a road trip is never a bad thing. We reach the cabin at around 11 p.m., sip some whiskey, play cards, and then head to bed. ($183.80)