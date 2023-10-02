7 p.m. — I take the subway home and look through my fridge. I have my usual girl dinner — two eggs, yogurt and granola, and a pack of smoked salmon. $2.90



9 p.m. — I unbox some packages I have. My doormen know me as the girl who has packages every day. Today's haul is pretty big. I'm addicted to buying home improvement stuff from Amazon and purchased a bathroom storage cart, vacuum storage bags, a hand frother, a water bottle, and some pill organizers. The water bottle is pretty disappointing and leaks so I repackage the return. A return feels like a reward; it's twisted but it's true.



11 p.m. — This is the first day I've been able to truly relax all week so I take a full routine shower. Shampoo, hair mask, callous removal, leg shave, cleanser, all the works. I then use my new Korean face sculpting device I bought after seeing it on TikTok (I am guilty of being one of those people) and my at-home laser hair removal device I purchased from Amazon. Some much-needed self-care.



Daily Total: $5.80