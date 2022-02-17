I’m A Beauty Founder & This Is What My ‘Conscious’ Skin-Care Routine Looks Like

When Priscilla Tsai launched her skin-care brand in 2015, she didn't set out to just create effective products. She knew that having healthy, functional skin has both physical and psychological effects on our overall well-being. Ever since then, Cocokind has provided its customers with gentle, botanical-forward products that not only work, but also aim to make you feel good, both inside and out. Tsai believes in this beauty philosophy deeply, and you can see it through her own conscious skin and makeup routine. The following interview was told to Sara Tan and has been edited for length and clarity.
MONDAY
On Monday mornings, I’m typically up by 6 a.m. and leave a little extra time for a morning routine. I’ll start the day with a nice facial cleanse where I’ll use the Cocokind AHA Jelly cleanser to very gently exfoliate my skin and remove any build-up. I’ll then take our newest Chia Bounce Mask, and apply that all over. I actually use this as a base to do my Nuface routine. I love this combination because the Chia Bounce Mask’s gel texture works perfectly as a primer for the Nuface microcurrent device, and it also delivers instant hydration through chia seed extract, panthenol, and two weights of hyaluronic acid. I’ll apply the chia gel section by section on my face while I do my Nuface routine, starting with the bottom of face and neck, then middle, then forehead. After I’m done with the device, I’ll rinse off the Chia Bounce Mask and my skin will look bright and supple.
I’ll follow-up with the Cocokind Ceramide Barrier Serum to make sure my skin barrier retains all the hydration I just applied. Then, I’ll use the Cocokind Texture Smoothing Cream and Cocokind Daily SPF. After I apply my skincare, I’ll put on some workout clothes (whether or not I eventually get to a workout that day or not). I’ll do my daily routine with my son, which includes getting his milk and breakfast ready, waking him up (he gives the best morning smiles), and spending an hour with him from 7 to 8 a.m. before I dive into work.
TUESDAY
Most weeks, my Tuesdays are completely booked with meetings from 9 to 5 p.m. It’s a tough day of meetings but it works well for me! I’ll start my day with my typical skin care routine. Since I have a product development meeting on Fridays every week, I typically am receiving new products early in the week and testing them so I have initial feedback on the sensorial experience by Fridays. This week, I’m trying a new deep moisturizer we’re working on. I’ll then apply a very light layer of makeup.
Especially in Zoom culture, I try to keep my skin as light as possible and rarely wear foundation all over. After applying the Cocokind Daily SPF (always), I will apply a light layer of Ilia True Skin Serum Foundation, followed by my Fenty Beauty eyeliner, Tower 28 Illuminating Cream Bronzer (so easy to apply!), and Sunnies Face Blush and Lip Dip. I keep it really simple with makeup when I choose to wear it. Unlike skincare, I’m not great at experimenting with makeup - so I stick with my tried and true makeup products and brands that I love.
WEDNESDAY
On Wednesdays, the Cocokind team has a “no meeting policy” from 9-12pm. That means I’ll usually start my morning with my son and then go on a walk or run to reset my mind midway through the week. After I come back from my walk, I’ll jump in the shower. I’m currently using the Oribe Serene Scalp Anti-Dandruff Shampoo. I don’t always use conditioner after shampooing. I’ll also use the Cocokind Upcycled Coffee Scrub to gently exfoliate my body, and Necessaire Body Wash.
At night, I’ll most likely be working while watching some of my favorite TV shows on Bravo (reality TV junkie over here!). I typically take this time to do another face mask, like the Chia Bounce Mask. I like this mask in particular at night because it is so easy to use and I can leave it on for as long as I want. The other go-to mask for me is the Cocokind Sea Kale Clay Mask, which I’ll use when I need more decongesting. After masking, I’ll apply the Cocokind Revitalizing Eye Cream and the new moisturizer that’s in development. I’ll end the day with some Peppermint Tea.
THURSDAY
Today, I’ll typically do a deeper body routine, starting with the Cocokind Sake Body Lotion. I’m pretty lucky that my sweat literally does not stink, so I don’t \ to wear deodorant on a regular basis; however, my skin does get really dry so having an easy-to-apply, long-lasting body lotion is really important. I also love doing my nails on Thursday nights, which I’ve been doing myself at home. My go-to polish is the JINsoon Nostalgia polish, which is neutral and very forgiving of mistakes if my technique isn’t perfect (which it rarely is).
FRIDAY
After my daily routine with my baby, I’ll most likely start my day with a walk again. I have an internal meeting at 9 a.m., and I’ve been getting in the habit of wearing the Chia Bounce Mask during this meeting. Since it’s a clear gel, it actually looks like the filter I didn’t even know I wanted on Zoom calls! At the end of the work day, I might start my night off with a bath. In this bath, I’ll use Epsom salts and the HBFIT CBD Bath Bomb. I’ll also throw in a scoop or two of the Coconut Milk Bath Soak by Herbivore Botanicals. I go all out on my baths to make them as luxurious as possible after a long week.
Afterwards, we’ll have dinner as a family and maybe choose one of our favorite outdoor-dining neighborhood spots like Novy in San Francisco. We’ll then put our son to bed and do a movie night at home to end the week! Sometimes my husband indulges me and also does a face mask with me, which he knows is my love language. His favorite mask is the Cocokind Sea Kale Clay Mask followed by the Cocokind Texture Smoothing Cream, which he dubs the “celery dream cream.”
SATURDAY
We like to be as active as possible on Saturdays, when we aim to get at least 10,000 steps. Of course, the more time we spend outside, the more SPF you need! I’ll use the Cocokind Daily SPF on me, my husband, and my baby, and reapply frequently. I also typically will wash my hair again. However, instead of doing a shampoo routine, I’ll typically spray the Cocokind Rosewater all over my scalp and hair. I’ll let that sink in, massaging it into my roots and hair. After around 15 minutes, I’ll rinse it off in the shower. I feel like this removes some extra oil and buys me a couple extra days before I have to shampoo again, which I typically only like to do 1x a week to keep my scalp calm. If I have time, I like to fit in another Nuface routine over the weekends as well.
