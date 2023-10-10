Hot Prime Big Deals Day Alert: 40% Off Womanizer Vibrators

If you've been wondering what to shop during Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days on October 10 and October 11, we're here to help with a sizzling hot tip. While deals on cookware and affordable fall fashion are plentiful, it's the discounts on sex toys that have us really hot and bothered. Familiar (and Amazon-famous) vibrators' prices are being slashed right and left; the orgasm gods really aren't messing around this year. Instead, they're blessing your wallet (and clitoris) with some incredible luxury vibes at super-budget price points. But with so many deals, how's a girl to know which vibrator is really worth the purchase? Per ushz, we've got you covered.
Womanizer vibrators have long been faves of R29 shoppers for their multiple-orgasm-inducing suction properties, but with such innovative technology at their base, they do lean on the pricier side (and for good reason, if their blissed-out reviews are any indication). These suction vibrators have been mainstays in our carts at full price, and since they rarely go on sale, we'd be total fools if we didn't tell you to sprint over to Amazon to grab one (or a few!) while they're up to 40% off. But don't wait too long. With prices this low, they're sure to fly off the shelves. Not sure which one of its beloved suction vibrators on sale is right for you? Keep reading to learn all about our top three choices, which we think are worth their weight in orgasms alone.
This clitoral stimulator has long been a staple in our sex toy collection because of its six suction intensities that dole out toe-curling pleasure at the touch of a button. Over 4,000 reviewers agree that it's a worthwhile purchase, boasting the toy's ability to build to an incredible climax. "Expect to be blown away," says one reviewer, warning that with orgasms this strong, "this thing should be illegal." That kind of intense pleasure for under $60? Just say "yes."
Premium is an understatement to describe this smart vibrator, which learns which of its 12 suction intensities best gets you off with its auto-pilot feature. Reviewers also praise its waterproof body and ultra-quiet motor, which still manages to distribute orgasm after orgasm. If you're ready to experience pleasure "from a different planet," as one reviewer writes, this is the clitoral stimulation for you.
Simplicity is the name of the game when it comes to Womanizer's Starlet 2. Unlike more advanced Womanizer models, Starlet 2 only has four suction intensities, perfect for someone looking for a quickie orgasm without worrying about frills or complicated tech advancements. Compact enough to fit between your thumb and forefinger, Starlet 2 is also a breeze to maneuver, so it can hit your perfect spot with ease. At under $40, it's a no-brainer.
Tbh, you can't go wrong with any of these Womanizer suction vibrators — grab one or all three while they're still in stock.
