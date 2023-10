Hot Prime Big Deals Day Alert: 40% Off Womanizer Vibrators

If you've been wondering what to shop during Amazon Prime's Big Deals Days on October 10 and October 11, we're here to help with a sizzling hot tip. While deals on cookware and affordable fall fashion are plentiful, it's the discounts on sex toys that have us really hot and bothered. Familiar (and Amazon-famous ) vibrators' prices are being slashed right and left; the orgasm gods really aren't messing around this year. Instead, they're blessing your wallet (and clitoris) with some incredible luxury vibes at super-budget price points. But with so many deals, how's a girl to know which vibrator is really worth the purchase? Per ushz, we've got you covered.Womanizer vibrators have long been faves of R29 shoppers for their multiple-orgasm-inducing suction properties, but with such innovative technology at their base, they do lean on the pricier side (and for good reason, if their blissed-out reviews are any indication). These suction vibrators have been mainstays in our carts at full price, and since they rarely go on sale, we'd be total fools if we didn't tell you to sprint over to Amazon to grab one (or a few!) while they're up to 40% off. But don't wait too long. With prices this low, they're sure to fly off the shelves. Not sure which one of its beloved suction vibrators on sale is right for you? Keep reading to learn all about our top three choices, which we think are worth their weight in orgasms alone.