Do CBD Chews Work? We Consult An Anxious Person

Even if you aren’t an ardent follower of wellness trends, chances are you’re aware of CBD. It's short for cannabidiol, a non-psychoactive compound that’s in marijuana and hemp, and it can now be found in products that range from skin care to sparkling water. Unsurprisingly, CBD products have found a particular fanbase among people who want to feel relaxed — the compound is taken to reduce anxiety , headaches, and migraines (though it should be noted that CBD isn't FDA-approved to treat anything).