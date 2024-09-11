Tell Us How You Really Feel About The Election

There are still weeks to go until the 2024 presidential election, but, already, the race hasn't been short of plot twists (hi, Kamala Harris), celebrity endorsements (hi, Taylor Swift), and dizzying headlines. It's enough to make anyone want to crawl into bed, toss their comforter over their head, and stay hidden until every last ballot has been counted.
But here's the thing: Hiding until it's all over isn't an option. With abortion rights, LGBTQ+ rights, climate change, student debt, foreign policy, health care, and so many more issues all on the line, we owe it to ourselves and our neighbors to keep up with what's going on.
That's why we're launching our Refinery29 election survey. Think of it as your 2024 election gut check: a place where you can share your uncensored, in-the-moment, real-deal feelings about all the issues concerning this election cycle at every level. This is a safe place (all answers are completely anonymous) to channel everything you're thinking while we figure out a way toward the future we want to create for ourselves.