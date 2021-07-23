Was there an expectation for you to attend higher education? Did you participate in any form of higher education? If yes, how did you pay for it?

There was a huge expectation that I would go to college, as neither of my parents did. I was also very eager to grow up and explore the world, and I felt college would be the best way to do so. As a pre-teen/teen, I dreamed of going away to college and exploring a new city; however, I dreamed too big and didn't get into my dream schools. I ended up going to a state school for two years before dropping out because of my grades. I was also pretty lost around that time and changed my major three or four times, so the time off was needed. After an eight-year break, I went back to school for an associate's degree in early childhood education. My dad paid for my tuition and I paid for my books.