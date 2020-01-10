Of all the prep work you can do before going to the gym — having a workout plan, finding the right sports bra, knowing the basics of form, topping off your water bottle — nailing the pre-exercise food plan is probably the most important. Without the right fuel, there's a good chance you'll peter out mid-way through your workout.
The perfect pre-workout snack will contain the right mix of carbs, protein, and fat, says Mascha Davis, RDN, founder of Nomadista Nutrition and author of Eat Your Vitamins (on sale January 2020).
"You’ll need to get some carbs for energy, because your muscles need glucose to work," Davis explains. (Carbohydrates are broken down into glucose, a.k.a. sugar, an easy-to-use energy source.)
Protein helps repair the muscles and increases muscle growth, she says. The final piece, fat, will help you to sustain energy levels during longer workouts.
How much of each nutrient people need varies, so Davis recommends talking to a registered dietician if you want a personal plan. Or try experimenting with some different options to see what feels best.
These pre-workout foods, selected by Davis, are a good step towards the right mix of carbs, protein, and fat to ensure you feel strong throughout your entire workout. Aim to eat the snacks roughly half an hour before you start moving.