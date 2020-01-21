While lip gloss may bring back memories of middle school dances and awkward yearbook photos, there's a new way to sport a shiny finish that feels thoroughly modern. We're talking about the glossy lid look currently taking over everything from our Instagram explore pages to the runways at fashion week — and for good reason. The gooey, glistening beauty look is total eye candy.
In our final episode of Power Pigments, we teamed up with Target Beauty to bring to life an everyday version of the must-try eye-makeup trend. First, apply a mint-green eyeshadow (or any one of the vibrant shades from the NYX Ultimate Palette) all over your lids as a base. Then, grab a clear, non-sticky lip gloss (like the one from e.l.f., used here), and apply a thin layer overtop for that shiny, light-catching finish. Complete the look by swiping the same gloss onto your lips and you're good to go. Watch the video above to see exactly how the look comes together.
