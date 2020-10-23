Kendra Scott Feels Most Powerful When Proving The Naysayers Wrong

Kendra Scott is a designer, mother, philanthropist, and entrepreneur. Using her love of natural gemstones and $500, Scott designed her first collection of jewelry in 2002. She has since grown the company to a billion-dollar valuation with over 100 stores nationwide. Inspired by the guidance she received during the early days of her business, Scott actively seeks out opportunities to mentor and support budding entrepreneurs, especially other women in business. One of the very few women who lead billion-dollar companies, Kendra has been most recently chosen as a Guest Shark on Season 12 of Shark Tank.
I feel most powerful when...
Advertisement
Someone tells me I can't do something. That's just the fire I need to prove them wrong. I remember in my early days of Kendra Scott, so many people told me I could never succeed as a fashion brand if I wasn’t on the coasts. But I chose to listen to my gut, and plant our roots in Austin. Eighteen years later, Austin is blossoming into a business and style capital, and I believe my business has thrived even more because we chose this city as our hometown.
Power to me means...
Chasing unapologetically after your dream, and never listening to someone else's measurement of what you are capable of. Only you can decide that.
What do you do when you feel powerless?
I take a step back and recharge by spending time with my family. Being a mother is my No.1 job, and remembering that not only helps me feel centered, but it also gives me the fuel and encouragement I need to go out and achieve something great. I do it all for them.
What’s your power anthem?
“Fight Song” by Rachell Platten. Every time I hear this song, it makes me think of my lifelong friend Holley Rothell Kitchen. When she was diagnosed with Metastatic Breast Cancer, she made her own Fight Song video to encourage others going through the same fight, and it went viral. When I hear this song, it reminds me to fight like Holley did. Fight for what you believe in, fight for your family, and no matter what challenges come your way, never let them knock you down.
Advertisement
Who’s your power icon?
My mom. From a young age, I watched her raise six children and become a powerhouse working parent. My mother was a Mary Kay consultant, and I loved watching her take her career into her own hands, building success in a way that made sense for her and her family. She was my first inspiration for becoming an entrepreneur.
What do you wear when you want to feel powerful?
A great pair of statement earrings. I'm a firm believer that jewelry can give any woman that instant boost of confidence she needs to take on the world. My favorites of the moment are our Holland Statement Earrings. Talk about a power piece!
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.
Advertisement