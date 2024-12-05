The isolation of COVID-19 robbed me of the support I craved during childbirth. My mother and doula were unable to be by my side, and the strained relationship with my ex-husband offered more discomfort rather than any peace. The anxiety and fear I felt were overwhelming. I felt so alone, scared, and distraught. Despite a long labor and initial progress, a surge of emotions and disappointment led to an emergency C-section due to fetal distress. However, the moment I held my son and saw his face, a sense of happiness washed over me and was a huge contrast to the chaos I had endured. To this day, I wish I could have held on to that beautiful moment much longer because of what I faced as soon as I left that hospital. No preparation in the world could have eased what came over me because the joy of his arrival was very short-lived.