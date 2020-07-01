The slide has been a footwear mainstay for centuries — but, it wasn’t until 1974 (when Adidas launched its Adilette sandal) that the pool slide as we now know it came to be. Designed as a quick-drying option to wear post-workout, the easy-on-easy-off shoe was initially relegated to locker rooms and college lacrosse games. Around 2013, the style trickled into the high-fashion canon (as these things do) and then exploded into the mainstream.
The once functional footwear has ascended to the heights of luxury — with brands from Balenciaga to Gucci offering cheeky takes and the sporty stalwarts of New Balance, Nike, and Puma continuing to creatively riff on the original slide. Even 246-year-old footwear brand Birkenstock eventually got in on the game, creating an EVA version of its iconic buckled strap design. There’s never been a better footwear option for a summer spent (mostly) at home — they're simple, comfy, and chic — so we went ahead and hunted down the best of the best ahead.
Click through to see a selection of our favorite styles worth sliding your feet into.
