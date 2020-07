The once functional footwear has ascended to the heights of luxury — with brands from Balenciaga to Gucci offering cheeky takes and the sporty stalwarts of New Balance, Nike, and Puma continuing to creatively riff on the original slide. Even 246-year-old footwear brand Birkenstock eventually got in on the game, creating an EVA version of its iconic buckled strap design. There’s never been a better footwear option for a summer spent (mostly) at home — they're simple, comfy, and chic — so we went ahead and hunted down the best of the best ahead.