My Latine Culture Taught Me to Be Selfless. Polyamory Ensures I’m Self-Full

In the process of organizing the first meetup between my partners, I had a conversation with each of them individually about what their wants and needs were for the meet-up. Both of them asked me the same thing: “but what do you want?” And I had the same reaction to both. Pure shock. Because I hadn’t considered it. I was so concerned about their feelings that I forgot about my own. That’s the beauty of polyamory; it'll put a spotlight on the areas where you need to grow.



Being selfless isn’t the only thing I’m unlearning through polyamory. I used to think I was a good communicator, but nothing tests your communication skills like having multiple partners. The communication between my parents was dysfunctional. It was either absent, passive aggressive, or just yelling. Communication is needed in any healthy relationship regardless of the dynamic, but polyamory just accelerates the practice. I’ve had to unlearn speaking from a place of urgency and suppressing my thoughts. And, instead, I’ve had to learn to speak from a place of mindfulness and compassion for all parties involved.