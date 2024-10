How Polène Made Its Handbags Go Viral on TikTok

This rare quality-to-value ratio has struck incendiary fervor in the brand's consumers. Search #Polene on TikTok to reveal 21k posts (with a 143% increase, comparing the first eight months of 2024 to that of 2023). Add “paris” to that hashtag to yield an additional 14.5k posts. TikTok after TikTok exhibits young women in minimalist ensembles unboxing their Cyme totes and documenting trips to one of the few in-person stores to secure the Numéro Un . (Those are two of the brand’s best-selling styles, alongside Numéros Neuf and Dix .) Positive reviews from influential creators like Yilmaz have only helped increase awareness for the French accessories label on the platform. They're not the only ones paying attention: Earlier this year, L Catterton — the investment fund run by Catterton in partnership with LVMH and Groupe Arnault — acquired a stake in the brand.