Pluto Retrograde In Aquarius Is Here — & It’s Time For You To Reflect

Like a flame in the darkness, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius inspires the spark within, helping us to strategize ways to enrich both society and the self. Although we are making moves at this time, we aren't screaming about them from the rooftops. Instead, we’re quietly assessing how to transform. The next several months are allowing us to plot and plan for the future.
Pluto turns retrograde for approximately five months every year. During this time, Pluto gets a chance to reevaluate the changes that it's making as well as dealing with power struggles and the way clandestine matters are revealed. This time around, Pluto will be moonwalking in the air sign Aquarius. From May 4th to October 13th, we will be in the state of deep analysis, contemplating our past moves and deciding how to put our best foot forward. The journey backward will open our eyes, giving us the insight we need to implement growth.
Past issues with friends and loved ones may resurface, leading to arguments. Don’t be fooled by the context of what is said: the basis for the drama is jealousy and control. Someone is tired of receiving negative thoughts and words and they will start to pushback. To be real, they don’t deserve the negging. The reason this occurs more during the retrograde is because when Pluto slows down, it gives people time to think about matters and shake them up. After all, what good is being moody if we can’t take our feelings out on anyone else?
The flip side to this energy is that Pluto retrograde in Aquarius could mend fences. Rather than tearing relationships apart, this transit could bring friends, lovers, or family members back together. However, we have to do the work to make things right. We can't just blink our eyes and be okay. Apologizing and learning from mistakes made is vital — more importantly, being accountable. Pluto retrograde can create better dynamics once it understands matters from a soulful perspective, resulting from sharing intimate stories with those we care about. Friendships that are limiting or holding us back will be put on ice as we decide how to incorporate them into our current state of being.
On an individual level, this period marks a time of introspection and reflection. We might augment ourselves by dyeing our hair pink or mixing our fits. The same applies to ideas and aspirations. The bottom line is that experimenting will make us feel powerful and radiant. Fitting in with the status quo isn't something to adhere to — it is what we’re fighting against. Assimilation is something that should stay behind in the past.
Other areas highlighted during the retrograde are health matters, intuition, and societal change. Oftentimes, people suffer from unexpected physical conditions that surface during the retrograde. The silver lining is that Pluto retrograde wants us to heal, so it’s shedding light on repressed or unforeseen matters that require attention. The chances of getting to a state of well-being are high since Pluto retrograde helps us regain stamina.
People might try to gaslight us, but we don't have to give them any mind or attention when we know what is true. Also, it can be challenging for global progress, as everyone wants to revert to old ways of being. We must ensure that no one is slipping into old beliefs or patterns and choosing to think radically.
All in all, Pluto retrograde in Aquarius won’t be a super challenging time. Of course, this astrological transit will allow us to see areas that need to evolve in our lives for the better. Do not fear the retrograde! It’s going to bring necessary change. Welcome it with open arms.
