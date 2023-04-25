It's true: Amazon is a treasure trove of great finds, including some of the best deals on vibrators out there. With discreet delivery and affordable prices, it's no wonder that Amazon has risen to the top of shoppers' preferences for buying their latest sex toys. Inventory on the site is as varied as it is vast, boasting everything from fan-favorite clitoral vibrators to discounts on luxury vibrators like We-Vibe and Womanizer. With so many Amazon vibrators to choose from, we've filled our carts time and time again with everything from highly discounted bullet vibrators to viral wands and more.
But we get that times are tough (shopping for fun? in this economy?), so we've found you a perfect pairing of Amazon vibrators that will hit all the right spots. If you're looking for a top deal on top-rated toys, look no further than intimacy brand plusOne. Right now, the storefront is knocking nearly 30% off two of its best-selling vibrators — the Personal Massager mini wand and Rabbit vibrator, which you can put in your cart for a whopping $50. Not a piece. But together. Yes, we couldn't believe it either. That means you can get super-charged dual-stimulation and clitoral stimulation for only $50. With two best-sellers for the price of one (and less than one, to be honest), we couldn't resist trying the pair of toys out for ourselves to see if they live up to the hype. Let's just say, along with thousands of reviewers, we weren't disappointed.
“
I cannot understand how this toy is so inexpensive. The build quality and materials are fantastic. Easily comparable to "premium" devices that cost literally 5x more.
amazon reviewer
”
Rabbit fans can't get enough of this super-soft, ultra-flexible model from plusOne. The best-selling Amazon vibrator has racked up over 1,000 5-star reviews (with an average of 4.3 out of 5 stars), and for good reason. Reviewers gush about the rabbit's dual-motor strength for its budget price. One reviewer even goes as far as to say that she prefers this rabbit to a similar (much pricier model) from Lelo. "We all use them differently, but $30 compared to a Lelo that’s $180, I’d take 6 of these over one Lelo."
Though this rabbit doesn't have the same kind of sex tech as its similar Lelo model, it does have 10 different vibration intensities, powered by two rechargeable motors. Fans are also in love with the rabbit vibrator's ability to bend to each unique body position. The silicone isn't stiff like most traditional rabbit vibrators, but instead, the flexible material works with your specific shape to find the best stimulation possible. It's no wonder that pleased customers say "it truly gets the job done."
One reviewer's only con was that she orgasmed too quickly. "Three minutes and done," she said, wishing it had been a slower build. While others have loved exploring the different patterns and speeds, saying that it's helped them learn themselves (which is the tried and true of any great vibrator).
“
This vibrator is definitely among the best I've owned, especially considering the price — it feels like a product 2-3x the price.
amazon reviewer
”
When I tried this rabbit for myself, I was in full agreement with other pleased reviewers. The body of the vibrator is shockingly soft to the feel and way more flexible than my other rabbit vibrators. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it has an extremely real feel (while not looking like veiny genitalia, which is a definite win in my book). Upon first try, I was worried that the shaft would be too soft, but it's not at all. The softness just allows the vibrator to contort to your body for the best stimulation exactly where you want it.
The rechargeable vibrator has become a huge hit among Amazon shoppers not only for its dual-stimulating power, but also for its lengthy play time (three hours!) and quick charging time. The rabbit vibrator is also completely waterproof, meaning you can take it into the bath or shower for some extra-steamy playtime.
Though it wasn't the quietest of vibrators — despite promising to be whisper-quiet, I'd say it was a low rumble, at best — the noise didn't take away my enjoyment of the toy. But if you're looking for a silent assassin to help you get to that O, this isn't the one for you. Regardless, for the price, I agree with the reviewer who said they wanted six of them. And on sale at 30% off, it's more than worth breaking into your piggy bank for, especially if you're already a rabbit vibrator fan.
“
W O W. This thing packs a punch.
katie, amazon reviewer
”
If rabbit vibrators aren't your style, don't worry. Though this personal massager is advertised as being "great for massaging your neck," we know a clitoral vibrator when we see one. In fact, plusOne definitely knows it too. The lightweight wand's description reads: "Kink in your neck or want to try something a little kinky?" Which we appreciate. Especially since this wand isn't quite like others. First, it's much smaller than your typical wand. While most wands are heavy because of their ultra-powered motors, this mini-wand is lightweight and easy to maneuver compared to its heftier counterparts. But that doesn't mean it doesn't have customers quivering from toe-curling orgasms. On the contrary, the versatile vibrator, which boasts a 4.1-star rating on Amazon, is responsible for some seriously effusive reviews.
“
Does the job amazingly, and packs [quite] the punch. Had me in a sweat with my legs shaking in minutes!
amazon reviewer
”
Among its other desirable attributes, fans of the personal massager love that it's fast-charging (15 minutes!) as well as that it's extra-soft and flexible, so you can deliver maximum vibrations without numbing your clit from overstimulation. Like most wands, the personal massager packs a powerful punch from its rumbling motor and delivers 10 different vibration settings for a wide range of stimulation.
Because of the toy's unique shape, though, it can be used as a wand or an internal vibrator. The bulbous head of the wand is small enough to insert it, should you want to, and can get into all the nooks and crannies of your vulva, reaching a wider range of surfaces than other wand vibrators.
“
Hands down blows its more expensive counterparts out of the water.
K.C., Amazon REVIEWER
”
