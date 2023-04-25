When I tried this rabbit for myself, I was in full agreement with other pleased reviewers. The body of the vibrator is shockingly soft to the feel and way more flexible than my other rabbit vibrators. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it has an extremely real feel (while not looking like veiny genitalia, which is a definite win in my book). Upon first try, I was worried that the shaft would be too soft, but it's not at all. The softness just allows the vibrator to contort to your body for the best stimulation exactly where you want it.



The rechargeable vibrator has become a huge hit among Amazon shoppers not only for its dual-stimulating power, but also for its lengthy play time (three hours!) and quick charging time. The rabbit vibrator is also completely waterproof, meaning you can take it into the bath or shower for some extra-steamy playtime.



Though it wasn't the quietest of vibrators — despite promising to be whisper-quiet, I'd say it was a low rumble, at best — the noise didn't take away my enjoyment of the toy. But if you're looking for a silent assassin to help you get to that O, this isn't the one for you. Regardless, for the price, I agree with the reviewer who said they wanted six of them. And on sale at 30% off, it's more than worth breaking into your piggy bank for, especially if you're already a rabbit vibrator fan.