Plus-Size Sets To Get Matchy-Matchy With

Do you ever have those days where doing mundane tasks like brushing your teeth, doing laundry, and even getting dressed feel like a chore? I can relate. But when my mental battery is near empty, I can still manage to serve looks and take names — and my secret hack for looking fly no matter the color of the sky is throwing on a matching, coordinated set. A head-to-toe outfit takes the brain work out of getting dressed — and on top of that, you have a sleek, cool look that's automatically well-coordinated.
As far as plus-size retail options go for matching sets, many online retailers have been stocking unique looks more often than ever before. Whether you're in favor of a billowy, oversized satin look or a body-hugging dress and duster cardigan combo, there's a special — and highly coordinated — set out there for you. Just because life is overwhelming doesn't mean you can’t throw together a great ’fit.
Advertisement
Nasty Gal Satin Set, $144
If you're feeling luckier than usual, then this clover-hued satin set might be the perfect look for you. The oversized billowy button-down provides a great contrast to the fun twist-front cropped top. You can also play with tying the button down in a few different ways to change up the look.
Rebdolls Hot Pink Wrap Top and Trouser Set, $78.98
The month of love is fast approaching. Snatch up this magenta number for your single's appreciation, Valentine's, or Galentine's plans. Wrapped tops look good on just about everyone who wears them too.
PrettyLittleThing Blazer and Cropped Trouser Set, $143
There's something eternally powerful about a blazer — and add a dose of striking cobalt blue, and you've got a boss b*tch ’fit. Throw this on for when making a strong first impression is everything.
Boohoo Plus Bandeau Dress and Duster, $60
Who said hot and sexy meant uncomfy? This look is a perfectly uncomplicated date night outfit with a high-low blend of comfort and curb appeal.
Fashion to Figure Cordelia Set, $159.85
Multi-hyphenate influencer and fat fashion icon Gabi Fresh has partnered with Fashion to Figure to come up with a collection of highly coveted designs. This sweater set in sage green is so calming and comfy while looking sophisticated.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy or click on something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.