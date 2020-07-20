Breeze Through Summer In These Swingy Plus-Size Dresses

The honeymoon stage of summer is over: the days are beginning to shorten, July 4th is a distant memory, and we're in the midst of a heatwave. This current midseason phase is where sartorial self-preservation becomes key — and only the loosest, breeziest, flowing-est frocks will do (especially when our days are spent sequestered in cramped apartments with questionably functional AC units).
Luckily, many of our go-to labels have gotten wise to our wardrobe needs — with retailers like Eloquii, Etsy, H&M, Mara Hoffman, and Nordstrom Rack currently boasting an array of breathable dresses that look lovely while still allowing air to circulate. We’ve rounded up 14 of our absolute favorites to swing through the end of summer in ahead. From tiered knee-length mini dresses to striped floor-skimming gowns, there’s a plus-size frock option to keep you feeling fresh even when temps are at their harshest.
