The Best Plus-Size Festival Fashion Looks For Every Type Of Music Venue

R29 Contributing Editor Sarah Chiwaya (aka Curvily) is a “shops-for-a-living” expert on plus-size fashion. Follow along as she tests new drops with inclusive size ranges, recommends the best plus shopping destinations, and serves up styling tips and looks.
Festival season is back and more jam-packed than ever, with destination-worthy lineups across the country. With venues as varied as the genres, festival fashion is a meld of self-expression and the overall vibe. But the outfit also has to be practical — whatever you wear has to hold up over long days of navigating the festival grounds, which could range from mud to sand, and dancing to your favorite acts. Finding outfits that are both cute and functional can take some more planning regardless of size. But if you are a plus-size shopper, it is even more of a challenge, because you can’t necessarily just pop into any store to pick something up day-of. With this in mind, I’ve rounded up some plus-size festival fashion inspo, according to the types of music venues, so you can get started on your concert shopping now.
Plus-size Outfit for a Desert Music Festival
Before my first trip to Coachella, I had an idealized version of what desert festival fashion looked like. All the street style snaps and mood boards left me with dreams of flowy boho dresses and strappy sandals. When I got to Indio though, I saw that the reality is much different. Drapey maxi skirts might look cute on the way in, but end up weighed down by mud or dirt by the end of the night. Open-toe shoes might seem like the right call for 90+ degree days but, after 12 hours in the sand and dust, you end up with the dirtiest-looking feet imaginable. And heels are only for the bravest soldiers among us.
By Day 3, my desert festival fashion guidelines were solidified: breathable materials, bottoms you can comfortably sit in, darker colors or prints, and comfortable sneakers. This new set from size-inclusive NYC designer Tamara Malas ticks a lot of boxes on my checklist: The unlined cotton is lightweight and breathable, the adjustable tie bottom detail of the bloomer-inspired pants keeps them from touching the ground, and the black colorway is good for the inevitable sitting on the ground (the brand also carries the style in cream). The tie front top is also a great option to add a sheer layer underneath or include a pop of color with a fun bra. (I went with a sheer lace trim number from full-bust favorite Elomi, which complemented the looped lace trim on the top.) I usually size down in Tamara Malas, as many of its pieces run large, but I decided not to in this cotton set, and it was the right decision. I’m generally a size 18/20, and the top and pants fit perfectly in an 18/20, so I’d say this set is true to size. Paired with these cushioned silver Puma sneakers, this is a simple yet cool look that can stand up to a full day in the desert.
One more accessory not to forget: a bandana or lightweight scarf to protect your lungs from the dust stirred up by all the walking and dancing around the grounds. I’ve been eyeing these fun Edie scarf hats from NYC label Highdive but, you can use a face mask that will be even more effective at keeping dust out. If you opt for the latter, I would recommend attaching them to a multi-purpose chain, both to keep from losing it and add a little extra personality to your look. Pretty Connected’s collab with Kesha is a favorite and particularly well-suited for festival fashion.
Plus-size Outfit For A Grass-Field Music Festival
For any festival taking place on grass, I am a strong proponent of wearing black or navy bottoms — grass stains are no joke, and you can’t just dust them off the way you can with minor dirt or sand from a desert or beach festival.
Abercrombie plus-size denim is a go-to for me, and their shorts are just as good. This pair in their Curve Love fit (which accounts for the difference between waist and hip sizes) are some of the best cutoffs I’ve ever tried. The relaxed vibe in washed black denim is exactly what I was looking for, and I love how they fit. I am between sizes and decided to err on the larger size for these, and I love the looser fit. The next size down is more fitted but just as comfortable, so if you are also between sizes, choose based on whether you want the fit to be tight or baggy.
I love a graphic tee for a more casual festival ensemble, and this one from RCA Public Label, made in collaboration with the Los Angeles art house Subconscious Junkyard, is perfect if you don’t want to pick a band tee. (It’s hard to pledge allegiance to just one band when you have a lot of favorites at the same festival!) The tank comes in three different colorways and designer Renee Cafaro has been donating 100% of the proceeds from the collab to local relief efforts following the Los Angeles fires earlier this year.
To add something extra to the classic graphic tank-and-cutoffs combo, I completed the look with the Stuart Weitzman platform combat boots and T.W.I.N. (That’s What I Need) mesh apron skirt (in size 2, equivalent to L-2XL).
Plus-size Outfit For A Beach Music Festival
For festivals on the water (like Hangout Fest on the Gulf Shore) or any festival-adjacent parties where you might want to get in the water, incorporating swimwear is a no-brainer. After years of matronly tankinis, there are now some great plus-size swim pieces available on the market, including this scarlet snake-print one-piece from Nomads Swimwear. It’s incredibly comfortable, and it’s a brand you can feel good about shopping: It carries sizes XXS to 5X, is woman-owned, and is ethically made. Its swimwear, in particular, is crafted from a high-tech biodegradable polyamide yarn, which, per Nomads, “quickly decomposes once entering the landfill without compromising the durability and quality of the fabric.” Bonus: It is reversible, which is perfect for getting the most out of your carry-on space if you are traveling for a festival.
I paired the swimsuit with these excellent rosette-adorned beach pants from ASOS, which are even better in person. For a hot summer day, this would probably be my outfit; for a cooler one, I love the look of adding the matching Nomads longline coverup. I actually turned its tie belt into a makeshift headband, but if you want something more substantial, Nomads offers a coordinating headscarf as well.
I completed the look with a pair of comfortable platform espadrille slides from Dolce Vita. I love that they’ve been upping their extra-wide-width shoe assortment lately which has all the cuteness of their regular line, with none of the toe pinching those of us with wider feet so often have to endure!
Plus-size Outfit For A City Music Festival
If you are attending a city center music festival this season, there is one big practical consideration to keep in mind: making sure your shoes don’t melt. Yes, I mean that literally — remember the fast-fashion Mary Janes that melted into the hot pavement at the Lovers & Friends festival in 2022? All to say: This is not the time to bargain hunt for footwear!
For a fashion-forward pair of sneakers that will actually hold up, I cannot recommend Buffalo enough. I wore a platform pair to a very walking-heavy day of shows and dancing at Governor’s Ball last year, and my feet felt the best they ever have after a festival. My holographic silver pair is sold out, but the brand has the same chunky style in versatile black and white colorways. If you love shine as much as I do, this chunky boot might be the one to go with.
For my outfit, I continued the theme of staying cool with this now sold-out lightweight smocked dress from Target’s Wild Fable line, one of my favorite destinations for on-trend plus-size pieces at very affordable prices (this dress is under $30!). I completed the look with these delightfully over-the-top Swaroski sunglasses. The lenses are dark enough to protect your eyes, and the way they sparkle in the sun is unmatched — a guaranteed compliment magnet.
