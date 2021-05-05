The return of summer's OG style staple, the denim skirt, is upon us. We each have our own denim skirt love story, from the cutoff iterations paired with platform sandals during tweendom to the retro-pencil styles worn to the first day of work at that office job. And, much like plus-size denim shorts, finding the right fit can get complicated when styles are not designed properly for plus-size bodies.
Since bigger hips and butt curves can cause unwanted riding up, considering everything from a few extra inches of fabric to material that offers some extra stretch can help with finding your perfect denim skirt. If you're too tired to search, then no problemo because we've already rustled up an A+ selection of plus-friendly options ahead. From retro button-ups to the brightest whites, we've got an eternal summer denim skirt out there with your name on it.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. All product details reflect the price and availability at the time of publication. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission