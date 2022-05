These Plus-Size Hot-Weather Basics Make Getting Dressed A Breeze

Being a human adult is hard. You are solely responsible for your well-being. From making sure you replace your toothbrush and underwear regularly to deciding what to eat on a daily basis, the simple things can sometimes feel a bit overwhelming. When my mind is racing a million miles per minute and the executive dysfunction kicks in, I find it helpful to have a substantial collection of rotating staples. Finding solid plus-size basics can be a pain, so I've rounded up options across categories that I really like or even personally own that'll make getting dressed on the toughest, hottest days that much simpler.I have been known to find joy in putting on funky statement pants or wearing a top with a loud vibrant print. However, when your brain fails to compute, you can't go wrong with one of my favorite combos: a white-button-down bodysuit , and a pair of jeans or pants. I love basics because they're a simple, easy way to look put together no matter the temperature. Keep reading for my personally approved list of basics, including my favorite go-to plus-size button-up and a tank top I'm immediately adding to the cart.