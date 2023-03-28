Christina Aguilera Wants You To “Embrace Your Vagina” With Her New Sexual Wellness Brand

Christina Aguilera has long been a champion of sex positivity. The superstar songstress has continually pushed the boundaries of sex and sexuality with her songs and videos (hello to everyone else whose sexual awakening was heavily influenced by the "Dirrty" music video), embracing a love of her own body despite society's opinions and expectations. So, it just makes sense that she'd step into a new role of sex positivity: co-founder of sexual wellness brand Playground.
Aguilera, who says she could happily talk about sex all day, is excited to join the booming sexual wellness industry and push forward the conversation about feeling good about your body. When asked why she decided to team up with Playground co-founder Catherine Magee to launch this line of lubricants, she says: "As women, we're force-fed an idea of what women’s sexuality should be. Even the products we’re given are made by men."
Upon researching the industry, Aguilera was shocked to learn that these products, which have been sold to women for over half a century, are mostly made by men, which frustratingly resonated with her past. "Growing up in [the music industry], sex was very much put upon me," she says. "And I was labeled about it, and it was all coming from the male gaze." But that's all going to change if Aguilera has anything to say about it.
“
The more you understand your body, the more empowered you become. It starts with you first.
christina aguilera, playground co-founder
”
As co-founder of Playground, which launched in 2022 with four water-based lubricants, she aims to "empower women to embrace their own sexuality." Lube, at its very core, is about improving the way women have sex, but Aguilera worries that it's still taboo. "We think nothing of going into a store and buying beauty products for your face, hair products, etc," she says. "But [lube] is something that’s in a different section, aisle."
Unlike other lubricants, the Playground ones look like they can blend in with all your other beauty products, right on your bathroom shelf. In fact, everything about the lubes is made to feel more accessible to shoppers — from their pink packaging to their fun names. Whether you're in the mood for a solo sesh or a couples night, there's a lubricant available for you (and Aguilera wants to remind you that it's not scary at all!).
The water-based lubricants, which are available in three different scents as well as unscented are not only aesthetically pleasing but also made of vegan, plant-based essential oils and vitamins to best mimic natural lubricant and are designed to make women feel good. Among the skin-soothing botanicals, the lubes include libido-enhancing ingredients like ashwagandha, black cohosh, and horny goat weed." Date Night, her favorite scent (of Champagne and vanilla) is just one of the mood-boosting lubricants you can sample. When asked why, her answer was simple: "I like to have a date night with [myself] sometimes. We don't need a partner for a date. A good bed and a good vibrator...go spoil yourself with that!"
“
Your vagina needs a lot of time and attention.
christina aguilera, playground co-founder
”
Encouraged by Aguilera's influence, I decided to try out the lubricant for myself and was not disappointed. The lube was not sticky, just effortlessly slippery, almost as if I had moisturized my vulva. Which is how Playground wants you to think of using lubricant — an essential step in your wellness routine. And it's not the only one that feels this way. Satisfied reviewers have already loaded up the comments with positive reactions, ranging from, "very silky" to "it lasts and lasts!" At $25, the price point is reasonable enough that it's not a huge investment, but as fans of the product say, just a small amount will keep you lubed up through your play sesh.
If you're still feeling reticent about jumping into the sexual wellness world, Aguilera understands. But as someone who grew up in a family where sex was an off-limits topic, she wants to break the cycle of that shame or stigma. "The more you understand your body, the more empowered you become," she says, which she says she's grateful to be able to share with her own daughter as well.
"Your body is your playground," she laughs, realizing exactly where the brand name comes from. We're inclined to take the sexually liberated superstar's advice and play around and see what works for us. Try one or all of the Playground lubricants now and become your vagina's own champion. Christina Aguilera insists.
