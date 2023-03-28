Christina Aguilera Wants You To “Embrace Your Vagina” With Her New Sexual Wellness Brand

If you're still feeling reticent about jumping into the sexual wellness world, Aguilera understands. But as someone who grew up in a family where sex was an off-limits topic, she wants to break the cycle of that shame or stigma. "The more you understand your body, the more empowered you become," she says, which she says she's grateful to be able to share with her own daughter as well.



"Your body is your playground," she laughs, realizing exactly where the brand name comes from. We're inclined to take the sexually liberated superstar's advice and play around and see what works for us. Try one or all of the Playground lubricants now and become your vagina's own champion. Christina Aguilera insists.