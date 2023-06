The donation was wildly impactful for Al as well. He’ll never forget the generosity of strangers who gave his daughter the priceless gift of plasma — ultimately helping to save her life. So, in the hopes of paying that kindness forward, he’s decided to return the favor to other families in need. He visits a local BioLife Plasma Services donation center twice a month to donate plasma, and he encourages those who are eligible (donors must be 18 or older, weigh at least 110 pounds, and pass a medical screening beforehand) to do the same. As he explains it, the process, which could help save lives like Charity’s, is simple and straightforward (not to mention, the fact that donors are monetarily compensated for their time). “The donation itself takes about an hour, so I usually block off some time to read a book or get a bit of work done,” he says, noting that he’s never experienced any adverse effects following a donation. “I don’t generally run a marathon later that day, but I never feel fatigued. I just try to relax for a few hours.”