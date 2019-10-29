Forget Parkas, We’re Falling Hard For Plaid Coats This Winter

Plaid coats have an innate ability to make even jeans and a pair of sneakers appear totally put together. And from what we've seen, designers agree. From R13 to Ganni, every brand in the biz is taking a stab at plaid coats. So whether you tend to stick with neutral tones or step it up a notch with electric hues, there's a plaid coat in the mix ahead that'll disguise your lazy dressing throughout the chilly months ahead — with close to no effort at all.