The “Pixie Dust” Manicure Is A Subtle Alternative To Chrome Nails

Keeping an eye on emerging trends is one of my favourite things to do as a beauty journalist, but when it comes to nail trends things move fast. January hasn’t even drawn to a close yet and already my social feeds are awash with so many fresh manicure ideas to inspire my 2025 salon trips.
For the minimalists among us, “soap nails” are cementing themselves as the understated manicure of choice, while the more unexpected scrapbook nails will appeal to those who like their set to resemble a work of art.
However, there’s one micro trend in particular that is currently unfolding as one to watch for the year ahead. Soft, shimmery and oh-so-pretty, we’re coining this pared-back take on glittery nails the “pixie dust” manicure — and, trust me, this one is so good I’d hazard a guess that it will stick around all year long.
What are “pixie dust” nails?
Subtly glittery and slightly iridescent, pixie dust nails are like soap nails with added sparkle, much like this look by nail artist, Georgia. Rather than a full-on disco ball shine, session manicurist Ami Streets describes this trend as being “much more translucent and glass-like” than a traditional glitter or chrome manicure. “For a contemporary look, nail polishes with an iridescent, light-reflective effect are used rather than large glitter particles with a high-octane sparkle,” Streets explains.
While it is undeniably the shimmery finish that makes this nail look so eye-catching, it’s important to keep the colour palette in mind, too. “This upcoming season milky shades, pale metallics and blush tones are trending and are perfect for a fresh and light nail look like this one,” says Streets.
How do you get pixie dust nails?
As someone who is pretty useless at doing their own nails at home, it’s music to my ears that pixie dust nails are relatively easy to DIY. There are so many shimmery nail polishes out there right now, but all of the manicurists I’ve spoken to about this trend rate the Essie Special Effects polishes, £8.99, as an easy way to recreate pixie dust nails at home. “The entire collection is super fun and each effect looks unique layered over different colours,” explains celebrity manicurist Michelle Humphrey. “Sheer shimmers and iridescent finishes have become super easy to achieve at home without needing to visit the salon, and the shade Ethereal Escape in particular is the perfect blue/purple-toned fine shimmer for this look,” says Humphrey.
Before you start applying your shimmer, it’s important to prep your nails for application. Humphrey points out that shimmery colours can highlight any unevenness on the nail so “buffing your nails beforehand will create a smooth, flawless finish.” You can also apply a “ridge-filling” or smoothing base coat. R29 rates Mavala Ridge Filler, £9.10.
Once you’ve chosen your perfect pixie dust polish, Streets recommends only applying one or two coats. “It will depend on the depth of colour that you prefer, but limiting the number of coats will keep your manicure looking airy and fresh as opposed to heavy and overly glittery,” she explains. Of course, a high-shine top coat is essential for a glassy, durable finish.
The best pixie dust nails inspiration
Ready to try the latest manicure trend for yourself? Here’s all of the inspiration you need for your own soft and shimmery pixie dust nails.
Clean Gleam
Understated but pretty, Mateja Novakovic’s clean nails are so subtle that you have to look twice to spot the subtle shimmer running through the pale pink manicure. Recreate it exactly at home using Manucurist’s Green Flash Polish in Gloss, £19.
Iridescent Sparkle
This playful manicure by @witchandnails on Instagram is infused with an almost holographic sheen that means it looks different depending on how the light catches it. Perfect if you like your nails to turn heads.
Moonstone Shine
Opalescent hues are a great option for a pixie dust manicure, as proved by this shimmering nail look posted to Instagram by Lauren Phelps. Try Nails Inc’s Better On Top Glazed Top Coat, £9, which lends a similar moonstone-inspired shine.
Pearly Queen
The combination of softly sparkling French ombré with 3D pearl detailing has sent Phoebe Cascarina’s chic manicure straight to the top of my nail wish list.
Glitter French
If opting for all-over shimmer feels a bit out-there for an everyday manicure then make like Julita and try glitter-drenched French tips instead. Subtle yet special.
Colour Clash
Why pick one colour when you can pick two? Melly K’s playful pixie dust manicure pairs sheer lavender and tangerine base shades with a holographic sparkle. Try Essie Special Effects Top Coat in Gilded Galaxy, £8.99, on top of some of your favourite nail polishes to recreate the look at home.
Ombré Glitz
A minimalist approach to glitter, Cerise’s simple French manicure is elevated with some carefully applied sparkle at the tips for a subtle ombré shimmer.
Marble Glow
Combining two of this year’s most anticipated nail trends in one look, Stefanie’s gleaming winter manicure uses a marbled design and tops it with a fine pixie dust glitter.
Rhinestone Magic
Typically, the pixie dust trend is fairly pared-back thanks to the soft, subtle shimmers used. But if you are a maximalist at heart then make like Sanam and top your understated glimmer with some playful gems and rhinestones. This Nail Art Rhinestone Pack, £3.99, has them in every colour.
