Pisces Season Is Here — & Drama Is Incoming
Rejoice! As we enter Pisces season, we're also getting closer to spring. From February 18th to March 20th, the sun will be splashing around in the enigmatic water sign of Pisces, heightening our intuition, and creativity. This year, Pisces season brings wisdom, reflection, and a lot of wildness in between. Things are going to get messy, so prepare for the drama-of-it-all. Before we get sea sick from the rapid changes, it's important to learn how to flow with ease through the turbulent waters ahead. Luckily, the stars and planets will help us predict the journey.
In previous years, Saturn and Neptune have added restriction and paranoia to the mix when the sun was in Pisces. Now, Saturn and Neptune are in Aries, still stirring up problems, but not making us insecure and unsure about the road ahead. February 20th brings the conjunction of the two, urging us to pursue our dreams at any cost — even if it means hurting others in the process. We aren't going to stand idly by and watch situations unfold; we're going to take an active approach to drive change. We are more confident, aggressive, tenacious, and tougher than before.
For the first part of the solar return, there will be a stellium in mystical Pisces (the sun, Mercury, Venus, and Mars). We’ll be stubborn in our delusions, only accepting our reality as the correct one, which is problematic. As a result, arguments can ensue, especially if we do not back down. Finding the middle ground is useful; however, it’ll be difficult to understand others when we put our desires first and throw logic out the window. Taking a beat to center our energy requires patience and consideration — sentiments we may be lacking in the heat of the moment.
Mercury retrograde in Pisces begins on February 26th and lasts until March 20th, when the sun ingresses into Aries, and the spring equinox melts the ice away. The Mercurial moonwalk is going to raise our anxieties from the immense miscommunications and frenetic vibes. The universe wants us to go inwards, allowing us to focus on internal healing. Former partners will resurface, promising the world, when they have no intention of staying. Things are feeling intangible, and the wishy-washiness makes us lose our way. Choosing compassion connects us to people and gives us the strength to rise above the tides.
The total lunar eclipse in Virgo on March 3rd keeps our head above water by offering a chance to have a pragmatic approach to resolving matters. The blood moon is letting us see through the darkness, like a lighthouse illuminates the ocean, keeping us afloat. The caveat is that lunar eclipses are fast and furious, so the information being brought to our attention might shake us up, forcing us to make decisions. The retrograde pauses us from being direct or able to cut off the negativity, leaving us riddled with confusion, disillusionment, and frustration. I told you it was going to be chaotic!
Key Astrological Dates For Pisces Season:
February 18th: The sun enters Pisces, making us tender, imaginative, romantic, and sentimental. Our hearts and emotions guide the way forward.
February 20th: Saturn conjuncts Neptune in Aries, allowing this once-in-a-lifetime phenomenon to bring evolution and a metamorphosis on a global level. Outdated systems fall and new ones emerge.
February 26th: Mercury Retrograde in Pisces commences, bringing travel issues, missed texts or emails, and the revival of old foes or exes for another hurrah (if we let them).
March 2nd: Mars enters Pisces, pushing us to rebel and assert our views — although, we’ll have a few doubts about what we want to fight for or pursue.
March 3rd: The lunar eclipse in Virgo is a moment of clarity and truth. How we react and deal with the energy will augment and shift our lives.
March 6th: Venus enters Aries, motivating us to take the lead in relationships and to pursue our dreams.
March 10th: Jupiter in Cancer ends the retrograde cycle that began on November 11th, 2025. Abundance and luck are coming!
March 18th: The New Moon in Pisces is an opportunity to manifest our hopes and goals for the new season that comes two days later.
