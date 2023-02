How sexy is your city? If that question's been tugging at the corners of your mind, consuming your every thought, and you're wondering where you stack up in the list of America's sexiest cities, fear not: Sexual health and wellness retailerhas all the answers (and so much more) on its interactive sex map . "We know you're sexy," the map reads. "But exactly how sexy are we talking?" Using data from the entirety of 2022, PinkCherry has put together the 11th edition of its sex map, so you can find out exactly where your city and state fall in sex toy consumption.So, if you've been curious about which flavor lube is America's favorite (spoiler alert: it's strawberry) to who's ranking highest in purchasing male masturbators, dildos, lingerie, and more — the answers are in. By using the site's drop-down menu, you can find all that information and so much more. With category rankings across every sexual category and over 11 million products sold last year, there's more sexual data than we know what to do with. The page even has a feature where you can compare one city to another, just in case you want to see how your hometown stacks up to your current location (or how you and your long-distance bestie compare). With one search, I was able to find out my current city's favorite dildo length is six inches and its favorite BDSM accessory is bed restraints. Don't be shy. Don't you want to know where you stack up