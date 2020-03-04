9 Pink Nail Art Designs To Inspire Your Spring Mani

According to this spring's nail trend report, you can't go wrong with your favorite pink polish. Every shade, from matte fuchsia to a barely-there peach gloss, is on-trend and easily elevated with subtle nail art.
For proof, we've rounded up our favorite nail designs that lean heavy on the pink color palette, spanning from statement brights to classic rose and blush-toned neutrals. Sourced from Instagram influencers and the most creative nail pros in the game, we have your handy guide to spring's trendiest pink-tinged manicures — all of which keep your favorite go-to shade feeling fresh through every polish change.
At Refinery29, we’re here to help you navigate this overwhelming world of stuff. All of our market picks are independently selected and curated by the editorial team. If you buy something we link to on our site, Refinery29 may earn commission.