Get An Exclusive Discount On This Skin-Care Routine For The Horoscope-Obsessed

Calling all horoscope-obsessed, skin-care-fanatic baddies — this collection (and exclusive deal) is just for us. Gone are the days of picking your routine based solely on skin type because Pink Moon astrologically streamlined the process. The vegan, reiki-healer-founded skin-care brand has recently launched a botanical-infused collection inspired by the four elements of the zodiac — air, fire, earth, and water — with each product assigned to one of the 12 signs. And through October 1, you can get a reader-exclusive 20% off the collection and all Pink Moon products — many of which are already on sale — with the promo code REFINERY29.
You can pick a set from your favorite element or make your own three-step routine based on your big three (sun, moon, and rising signs). Gimmicky? Maybe. But this gimmick works on this astrology-obsessed tarot-reading writer every time — plus, it's fun! Because my big three signs don't make the perfect three-step routine (my sun is Aquarius, which is a moisturizer, but my Aries moon and Taurus rising are both cleansers), I went with the Air Element Collection to test out the collection. You can do the same (pick the set that best works with your skin) or opt for products that alighn with your zodiac. How do you know your own big three? Make your birth chart with your time, date, and place of birth.
Whether you're an emotional water sign looking for hydration or an air sign like me hoping your complexion glows, keep reading to shop this exclusive supersale.
This set includes the Gemini Cleanser, Libra Essence, and Aquarius Moisturizer. Inspired by the zodiac's air signs (Gemini, Libra, and Aquarius) and the stone amethyst, these products brighten up complexions with ingredients like licorice root, rice bran, olive squalane, and ylang-ylang.
I tried this three-step routine for a month, and it did what it promised, leaving me with super-glowy skin. My favorite product was the Libra Essence, and my least favorite was the Aquarius Moisturizer (which saddens me considering that's my sun sign). My main issue is the scent: Even though there are no artificial fragrances, the natural ingredients leave a strong botanical scent behind that is too heavy for my sensitive nose. The only exception is the Libra Essence, which has an added freshness I love that the other two products don't have. Meanwhile, the Gemini Cleanser did a good job, leaving my face soft and feeling squeaky clean. If you love that botanical scent and you want your face bright and glowy, I would recommend the Air Sign set.
This bundle includes the Aries Cleanser, Leo Essence, and Sagittarius Moisturizer. Inspired by the zodiac's fire signs (Aries, Leo, and Sagittarius), these products are perfect for those wanting to wake their skin up a little more with spicy, energizing ingredients like green coffee oil, ginseng, neem oil, hibiscus, vitamin C, and cardamom. Other than the three-step routine, this bundle also comes with tiger eye — the stone of confidence and bravery, perfect for those with fire signs in their chart.
This set includes the Taurus Cleanser, Virgo Essence, and Capricorn Moisturizer. Inspired by the earth signs (Taurus, Virgo, and Capricorn), these products do it all, and they do it well — whether it's exfoliation or soothing hydration — with ingredients like snow mushroom, kaolin clay, calendula, neem leaf, and geranium. Plus, the bundle comes with a green aventurine stone, which is used for grounding and abundance.
This bundle includes the Cancer Cleanser, Scorpio Essence, and Pisces Moisturizer. Inspired by the zodiac's water element and signs (Cancer, Scorpio, and Pisces), this three-step routine is for you if your skin needs more and more hydration. It features rose water, seaweed, aloe vera, cucumber water, marshmallow root, and blue lotus. The set also includes the stone of chrysocolla, which is perfect for those emotional water signs to cleanse away negative emotions.
Not interested in replacing your entire skin-care routine? This set for lymphatic drainage might just be for you. It includes Pink Moon's original bestselling products: Over The Moon Gua Sha Facial Oil and Rose Quartz Gua Sha Facial Tool. This lightweight face oil features a blend of sunflower and moringa that makes the ritual of gua sha an easy, radiant, and soothing experience. The actual gua sha tool is heart-shaped and made from the stone of love itself — rose quartz — to tone, reduce puffiness, and encourage drainage of the lymphatic system.
