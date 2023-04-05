The Pink Full Moon Is Here, & Finding Balance Will Be Challenging

The moon in Libra isn’t warm and fuzzy. It makes intellectual decisions before sentimental ones. Libra is the only sign of the zodiac that is represented by an inanimate object. The scales of justice do not have a heart, nor do they have blood pumping through their veins. Their decisions and choices can seem callous or selfish at times — because they aren’t capable of processing emotions (of course, when we talk about a Libran person, their method of dealing with emotions will depend on their whole chart, but we are talking about the sign itself here). So there is an element of rawness and cruelty in the ether right now.